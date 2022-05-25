Jordan Love responds to Aaron Rodgers' new contract which will see him remain backup for foreseeable future

Jordan Love of the Green Bay Packers spoke to the press recently and the subject of Aaron Rodgers' contract came up. During the offseason, the Green Bay Packers signed Rodgers to a record-breaking, three-year deal worth $150 million. The contract includes a $42 million salary in 2022, $59.515 million in 2023 and $49.3 million salary in 2024.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter



Record extension for Packers, Aaron Rodgers includes $103 million guaranteed and could reach $180 million total, per sources:

The Packers backup quarterback had nothing but positive things to say about Rodgers getting extended, even though this means he will be a backup for at least another season.

Here's what he said:

"Obviously, the dude deserves it [with] what he’s done the last two years. But personally for me, it just means that I’m about to be a backup again for this year. And that’s all I can control right now. So I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time it’s like, ‘ah.’ You know?”

He beleives he is still the future and in the meantime he's going to compete:

“[I]t was kind of the same because you didn’t know what was going to happen. Now that he’s signed, he’s back, I don’t think it changes anything for me. Like I said, I’m still here. I’m still going to do my job and I’m competing to try to be that guy if he wasn’t here.”

#Packers Jordan Love on Aaron Rodgers' contract extension, and if this offseason has felt different from a mental standpoint (knowing he'll be backup again):

The Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first-round pick in 2020 NFL draft

Green Bay Packers v Kansas City Chiefs

In 2020, the Green Bay Packers decided to draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. The Packers traded their original first-round pick (30th overall) and a fourth-round pick (136th overall) to the Dolphins to move up a few spots to select Love at pick number 26.

Since he's been drafted, Love has seen minimal action on the field. He started one game last season when Rodgers was on the COVID-19 list. In that game, he completed 19 from 34 passes for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The matchup finished 13-7 to Kansas City. He also played the second half of the Week 18 game against the Lions, going 10-of-17 for 134 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

For now, Love will have to wait at least a year or two before he takes over from Rodgers as Green Bay's starting quarterback. Unless the veteran gets injured or retires, Love will just have to wait patiently for his chance. With Rodgers now 38 years old, the future still belongs to the young quarterback, and it's just a matter of time.

