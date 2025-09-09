“Loser talk” “Living in fantasy land”: NFL fans react to Brian Daboll downplaying Giants' crushing 21-6 loss to Commanders

The New York Giants started the season on the wrong foot as the Brian Daboll-coached team suffered a crunching 21-6 loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.The Giants trailed Washington 14-3 after the first half and failed to make a comeback in the second, conceding seven unanswered points in the fourth quarter.Despite the underwhelming performance in the season opener, Giants coach Brian Daboll seemingly downplayed the crushing defeat, highlighting the positives:&quot;What I was proud of, [Washington's] a tough team offensively...to have them to 14 points in the 4th quarter, there's some good things that come out of that. But we have to do a better job of playing team football, and put some points on the board.&quot;NFL fans didn't like Daboll's postive outlook, calling out the coach for his comments.&quot;Loser talk.&quot;Johnny Karate @Gareffaaaaa1123LINKLoser talk.&quot;Fire him now!! Obviously he is living in fantasy land.&quot;TM @tmunno1LINKFire him now!! Obviously he is living in fantasy land.&quot;Should have been 21-6 at halftime. Daboll is losing it.&quot;Gmanfan47 @Gmanfan47LINKShould have been 21-6 at halftime. Daboll is losing it.&quot;Bunch of BS. The Commanders may be good — but they played poorly, and you still never felt like the Giants could win.&quot;michael j. babcock @mikejbabcockLINKBunch of BS.The Commanders may be good — but they played poorly, and you still never felt like the Giants could win.&quot;This guy has proven he’s a brutal HC. Sure the team sucks, but so does he. Also it almost seems like he’s ready to be fired IMO, like he’s going thru the motions and just waiting for it to happen.&quot;Arthur @artman910LINKThis guy has proven he’s a brutal HC. Sure the team sucks, but so does he. Also it almost seems like he’s ready to be fired IMO, like he’s going thru the motions and just waiting for it to happenThe Giants coach is coming off a abysmal 3-14-0 season last year and the pressure is mounting on him in his fourth year with the team, especially after strengthening the roster in the offseason.Brian Daboll sticking with veteran Giants quarterback for Week 2 clashGiants coach Brian Daboll is backing his quarterback Russell Wilson despite his shaky performance in the season opener against the Commanders. While there have been calls to promote rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, Daboll has &quot;confidence&quot; in the veteran starter.“I have confidence in Russ, and we’re doing everything we can each week to develop Jaxson,” Daboll said. &quot;I’d say he made good decisions. The 1-on-1 matchups: sometimes it’s a throw, sometimes it’s a contested catch. It’s a collective (effort). It’s not just Russ. It’s the entire offense — everybody. It starts with me, coaches, players. We’ve got to do a better job collectively. ”Wilson's Giants teammates, including Malik Nabers and Darius Slayton, also backed the veteran quarterback despite the O-line's underwhelming performance in Week 1 for a third consecutive year.