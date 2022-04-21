“Loser Talk” - NFL Analyst slams Cowboys COO's claim about Cowboys’ offseason philosophy

On Tuesday, the Cowboys' chief operating officer, Stephen Jones, said something that got the whole NFL talking. According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram via Pro Football Talk, Jones was making an appearance on 105.3 The Fan when he made an interesting comment. He said that the offseason period is not when Super Bowls are decided. Here's what he said:

“I don’t think you ever win the Super Bowl in the offseason. It’s a full body of work, what you put together over time. The biggest thing is it’s been a long time since we have won a championship. You got to get over the hump. We didn’t last year with the same group of players.”

The statements generated a nationwide response, including one from Emmanuel Acho of Fox Sports' Speak for Yourself. Apart from disagreeing with Jones, Acho had this to say on the matter:

“Sounds like loser talk to me first things first. Stephen Jones probably shouldn't be talking about Super Bowls. Cowboys haven't been to one and what 25 years, excuse me haven't even been to an NFC Championship game in that long. So I don't think Steven Jones would be talking about Super Bowls."

Using the last few seasons as evidence, he emphasized his thoughts on the matter:

"So there's that. Secondly, four out of last five years biggest offseason spenders... they make the playoffs... The offseason is literally when you win the Super Bowl."

Dallas Cowboys in the 21st century

In the 21st century, the Dallas Cowboys have had some great seasons, but have continually struggled to either make the playoffs, or to progress through them. They've had 15 seasons of at least 8-8, making the playoffs eight times.

In all eight attempts at the postseason, Dallas have failed to make it past the Divisional Round. Meaning, despite fifteen years of .500 or better records, they've not won more than one playoff game in a single postseason.

Most agree that the team simply needs more firepower added in the offseason. However, it could be argued that the team has taken a step backwards this year in losing Amari Cooper and La'el Collins. Will the team rebound in the NFL Draft after a tough start to the league year?

