"Losing to the Raiders was the final straw": NFL fans react as Titans HC Brian Callahan gets fired going 1-5 in 2025

The Tennessee Titans fired Brian Callahan on Monday. The coach was let go just six games into his second season and after the 20-10 loss to the Raiders in Week 6.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news on X. Fans shared their reactions in the comments section.
"Losing to the Raiders was the final straw," one fan wrote.
"The next coach brought in will be all about Cam Ward," a fan commented.
"But winless Aaron Glenn still has a job," another fan wrote.
Here are more fan reactions.
"Couldn’t stomach Callahan getting thumped by Vrabel and the Pats Sunday," a fan said.
"Titans are stupid all around. Trade Brown, didn’t pay Henry, fired Vrabel. Imagine Vrabel coaching a talented, young QB with Brown to throw to and Henry in the backfield," another fan said.
"Still 100x better than Aaron Glenn," one fan tweeted.
Callahan had a tough time with the Titans. The team won just four games and lost 19 over two seasons. It went 3-14 in 2024, and started 1-5 this campaign.
The offense did not perform well, ranking near the bottom in most stats. Will Levis struggled in his second year, and Cam Ward could not get going. Despite spending over $250 million on new players in 2024, Tennessee did not improve much.
Callahan is the first Titans coach to be fired midseason since Ken Whisenhunt in 2015.
Brian Callahan puts QB Cam Ward on notice before being fired by Titans
After the Titans lost 21-10 to the Raiders in Week 6 and dropped to 1-5, Brian Callahan did not hide his frustration. He highlighted that everyone on the team needed to improve, including rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
“I am incredibly discouraged by the outcome,” Callahan said during Sunday's postgame presser.
“To not be able to perform well on offense and not be able to score any points and then lose the game is disappointing. And we all gotta be better, Cam’s a part of that too. Cam’s gotta play better football as well. We gotta coach better, we gotta play better, all those things.”
Ward went 26 of 38 for 222 yards. He scored one touchdown, threw one interception and lost the ball twice due to fumbles. The worst moment came in the final minute. With no one touching him, Ward dropped the ball, ending the Titans’ last chance to score.
Callahan was hired by Tennessee on Jan. 24, 2024. He became the 20th coach in franchise history after serving as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023.
The Titans’ next game is on Sunday versus the New England Patriots.
