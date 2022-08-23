NFL analyst explains how losing Tyreek Hill could make Patrick Mahomes more deadly

The Kansas City Chiefs have had an electrifying offense for several years, largely thanks to Tyreek Hill and Patrick Mahomes. They have been among the premier quarterback-wide receiver duos in the NFL over the past four seasons. Hill's searing speed and Mahomes' skills made the pair almost unplayable at times.

So when Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, it sent shockwaves throughout the league. Many NFL experts have claimed that Mahomes will suffer from the loss of his favorite target.

However, that is not the viewpoint of everyone. Some believe that Hill's departure will improve Mahomes as a player, making him even more difficult to contain. This is certainly the opinion of NFL expert Matthew Berry. During an appearance on Fantasy Football Happy Hour, Berry shared the following thoughts:

"I know it seems insane to say like, 'Hey, we're taking away Tyreek Hill and this is a good thing.' It's not, obviously, he's one of the best players in the NFL. So, look, that's a downgrade."

He continued:

"Having said that, sometimes to your point, a quarterback feels like, I've got to feed this guy, I've got to look for this guy. And so having more of a more of a committee approach, if you will, sometimes frees up a quarterback to look around."

The Chiefs still have a very strong roster. Losing Hill is indeed an issue, but does it represent such a downturn that Kansas City will struggle in the upcoming campaign? The key to determining this is to examine how they went about replacing him.

Who will Patrick Mahomes throw to in the upcoming campaign?

Plenty of experts believe Kansas City are attempting to replace the irreplaceable. Hill is undoubtedly one of the best wideouts in the league and possibly the greatest in Chiefs history, so it is no easy task.

The Chiefs have decided to split the load, which many believe is a prudent decision. Attempting to find one player to fill Hill's cleats would have been a thankless task. Instead, they have opted for a divide and conquer approach.

JuJu Smith-Schuster arrived as a free-agent from the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal. In 2017-2019, Schuster was one of the top wideouts in the league. But his career has stalled over the past couple of seasons due to injury and question marks over his attitude.

A shoulder injury ended his season early last year, but if Mahomes can strike up a connection with him, the former Steelers receiver may very well have plenty left in the tank. Joining him in the revamped Chiefs wide receiver room is Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Marquez Valdes-Scantling used the referee as a moving screen on this 78-yard TD.



During his stint with the Green Bay Packers, Valdez-Scantling threatened to break out, but didn't quite establish himself. He averaged 540 yards a season, but never seemed to completely garner the trust of Aaron Rodgers. But at 6 feet 4 inches with 4.3 speed, Scantling could turn out to be the perfect fit for the Kansas City offense.

They also selected Skyy Moore in the draft at 54th overall. Moore comes with high expectations and a unique skillset. He has the speed to keep defenses honest, as well as the agility to beat defenders in coverage. He will be a player to watch out for this year.

It will be great to see who emerges as Tyreek Hill's replacement when the season kicks off next month.

