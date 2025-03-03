“Lost your identity as an organization” - Former NFL QB calls out Mike Tomlin’s Steelers amid concerns around QB position

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are catching serious heat for more than just their ongoing quarterback carousel. Former NFL QB Dan Orlovsky didn’t hold back, calling out a deeper issue that goes beyond who’s under center.

“Let me be very clear, Pittsburgh. Last six seasons, you're the worst running football team in the NFL. You have lost your identity as an organization. I don't care who the quarterback is, until you fix that, it won't matter,” Orlovsky said (via NFL insider Mike J. Asti’s tweet).

Orlovsky’s comments highlight a major concern, though: The Steelers, once built on a power-run game and elite defense, have strayed far from their roots.

Over the past six seasons, the team ranks dead last in rushing yards per game (90.9) and yards per carry (3.8). That lack of balance has made life harder on every QB they’ve cycled through, from Ben Roethlisberger’s final years to Kenny Pickett and Justin Fields.

Beyond their offensive struggles, the Steelers also face questions about Tomlin’s future. The Chicago Bears haven’t ruled out making a move for a new head coach, and GM Ryan Poles hinted that a change could be in the works.

Orlovsky believes Tomlin should at least consider leaving.

“Should Mike Tomlin entertain leaving the Steelers for the Bears? Sure,” Orlovsky said on First Take. “Because you haven’t gotten me a quarterback. Now, do I think the Steelers should entertain trading Mike Tomlin? Because I’ve seen that, obviously, in the conversations. I think that’s the dumbest thing I’ve heard in the NFL this season.”

Tomlin, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach with one team, hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016. Pressure to end that drought is mounting, especially after Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted the organization was “growing tired” of early postseason exits.

Still, Tomlin’s job appears safe. He signed a three-year extension last summer, and the Steelers have given no indication they’re moving on.

Even after a season-ending loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Mike Tomlin remained unfazed by outside chatter, offering no response to questions about his job security.

Mike Tomlin’s future in Pittsburgh: No plans for a move

“Save your time.” That was Mike Tomlin’s blunt response to any team thinking about inquiring for him. The Steelers HC shut down the speculation on Tuesday, making it clear he’s not going anywhere.

The talk around Tomlin’s future comes after yet another quick playoff exit – one that has star linebacker T.J. Watt urging the franchise to take a hard look at itself in 2025. Some believe that includes evaluating the head coach position, but Mike Tomlin isn’t entertaining the noise.

"I have no response to that. I understand the nature of what it is that we do," Tomlin told reporters. "The attention and criticism that comes with that. As a matter of fact, I embrace it. I enjoy the urgency that comes with what I do and what we do. I don't make excuses for failure. I own it. But I also feel like I'm capable.

"As long as I'm afforded the opportunity to do that, I will continue. But I certainly understand the frustrations, and probably more importantly than that, I share it. Because that's how I'm wired. I'm not a big-time comfort seeker, and particularly in circumstances such as this, I don't view myself as a comfort provider because words are hollow. It's about what we do and less about what we say."

Tomlin’s regular-season résumé is undeniable – 183-107-2 in 18 seasons, never a losing record. But in the playoffs? That’s another story.

Despite the frustration, Mike Tomlin remains locked in. He signed a three-year extension before the 2024 season, and the Steelers don’t appear ready to move on. Fans may be restless, but Tomlin’s message is clear: he’s staying, and his focus is on fixing Pittsburgh’s problems, not running from them.

