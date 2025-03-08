"Lot of ladies love Travis Kelce" - Stephen A. Smith teases Chiefs TE's dating history while weighing in on his romance with Taylor Swift

Sports analyst Stephen A. Smith is known for being fearless when sharing his opinions about sports, politics, and athletes. Recently, Smith made headlines again because of his comment on Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Ad

On Thursday, Stephen A. Smith appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" and shared his unapologetic take on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance. During the "Hot Take Generator" segment, Smith was asked for his opinion on a familiar topic - 'Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will get married in 2025' - and the sports analyst had a different way of addressing it.

Taking a friendly jab at the Chiefs tight end, Smith said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm scared to get this wrong. Travis Kelce, that's my dawg. I got to tell you: a lot of ladies love Travis Kelce. Travis Kelce has loved a lot of ladies. But Taylor Swift's a different animal," Smith said. "She looks good. She's incredibly talented. And she's worth about a billion (dollars). We're going to guess a 'yes' on this one."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Stephen A. Smith's viral statement came less than a week after Travis Kelce's neighbor shared an apology for his central claim about the tight end's relationship with Taylor Swift.

Travis Kelce's neighbor apologized for viral comments about TE's Taylor Swift romance

Last week, Travis Kelce's neighbor Wes Bergmann made headlines when he claimed to be one of the initial people to know about Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift months before the couple went public. However, Bergmann's statement attracted massive backlash, leading to his apology note on Wednesday.

Ad

"Omg y’all I’m so sorry and confused. Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn’t. He moved in November, that’s all I know," Bergmann said via X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In his previous statement, which came during an appearance on "The Social Game Podcast," Wes Bergmann talked about his failed attempts at convincing the host Michele Fitzgerald about Swift and Kelce's romance. Bregman claimed to have known about the couple's dating status six months before the Blank Space singer attended her first Chiefs game in 2023.

Coming back to his tweet, Wes Bergmann concluded his apology note by expressing that it was probably the "last time" that he'd talk about his previous statement. Bregmann emphasized that it's "none of his business" to discuss the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.