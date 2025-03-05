Travis Kelce's neighbor Wes Bergmann apologizes for viral comments on TE's romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's neighbor Wes Bergmann has been going viral on social media, especially among Swifties, for his viral statement on the tight end’s romance with Taylor Swift. Bergmann claimed that he was among the first ones to know about Kelce and Swift’s romance.

On Wednesday, Wes Bergmann came forward to apologize to fans for his statement being “taken out of context". Bergmann took to her X account to post a brief message, starting with an apology for his recent comment.

"Omg y’all I’m so sorry and confused. Everything being reported on is none of my business. My contribution to this was taken out of context and said in what I thought was relative obscurity, but it obviously wasn’t. He moved in November, that’s all I know," Bergmann wrote.

Moving forward in his statement, Wes Bergmann explained that the intention of his comment was to highlight the fact that Michele Fitzgerald [The Social Game podcast host] didn't believe in him when he told her that Travis Kelce moved near him. Bergmann claimed that it would be “the last time” he’ll talk about this incident, considering that the couple’s romance is “none of his business”.

Wes Bergmann claimed to know about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's romance before the world

In the fourth episode of "The Social Game" podcast, Wes Bergmann made a star appearance. During a segment of the podcast, Bergmann claimed to be the "first person to know about" Travis Kelce's romance with Taylor Swift, considering that he was his neighbor.

"He's an enigma - on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player. On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him. OK and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff," Bergmann said.

Wes Bergmann further revealed that he knew about the Chiefs' star's romance with the Blank Space singer six months before the two went public about it. Bergmann's statement sparked controversy among fans, leading to his recent apology note.

Apart from Wes Bergmann, comedian Bruce Vilanch made headlines recently for highlighting his resemblance with Travis Kelce's mom Donna.

