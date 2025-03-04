Travis Kelce’s neighbor claims he knew about Chiefs TE's romance with Taylor Swift long before the world did

Apart from people close to Travis Kelce, there was one more person who knew about the Kansas City Chiefs star's romance with Taylor Swift, months before the couple went public. It was the tight end's neighbor Wes Bergmann.

Ad

Bergmann made an appearance on the fourth episode of "The Social Game" podcast. There, Bergmann claimed he was the first person who knew about Kelce's romance with Swift. Bergmann said:

"He's an enigma - on one hand, he's like this big, tough football player. On the other, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him. OK and on that note, I was like the first person to know about any of this stuff."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Wes Bergmann also revealed how he tried to convey his insider details to the podcast host Michele Fitzgerald. Talking about how Fitzgerald "didn't believe" in him, Bergmann added:

"And I tried to tell this woman (podcast host Fitzgerald) a long time ago 'they are together, just so you know' and she didn't believe it! She didn't believe it, she was like 'she only goes for artists'. I beat the validation of her showing up to games and stuff by six months".

Ad

Travis Kelce's dad Ed revealed the couple starting to embrace normalcy

Travis Kelce's dad Ed was interviewed by the "Nine News" on Wednesday. There, Ed claimed how the tight end and Taylor Swift have started to live like a "normal couple," embracing normalcy.

"I think they really, really enjoy each other's company. They've had a whirlwind romance, you know? They finally have time like a normal couple. Girl, she's not doing the heiress turn," Ed said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier this month, Chiefs coach Andy Reid applauded Taylor Swift for handling the criticism well from the fans for the Super Bowl loss.

After the big game, the couple went on a private vacation. The couple returned to the US and enjoyed a handful of date nights, without getting noticed by the fans and media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.