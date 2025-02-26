Chiefs HC Andy Reid applauds Taylor Swift for expertly handling criticism after Super Bowl loss

The Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss was an emotional moment for them and Taylor Swift, who was massively booed by fans at the Caesars Superdome. While celebrities like Jimmy Kimmel, Bethenny Frankel and Erin Andrews took a stand for Swift, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently gave his take.

On Tuesday, Reid appeared on "Pro Football Talk Live", while attending the scouting combine in Indianapolis, alongside Chris Simms and Mike Florio. He said Swift did a “great job” handling the criticism following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss.

"She’s a good girl," Reid said. "She handles that whole thing the right way, that’s a tough deal. But she does a great job with of handling it. Kelce, I think, does a great job with handling it. She’s part of the team and like the other girlfriends and wives, they’re part of it. And that’s all part of the process."

Also, NFL reporter Erin Andrews made headlines when she criticized fans booing Swift and blaming her for the Chiefs' 40–22 Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

NFL reporter Erin Andrews lashes out at fans for booing Taylor Swift

Among the many celebrities who took a stand for Taylor Swift was ESPN reporter Erin Andrews, who called out the fans for booing Taylor Swift after the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss. Andrews' statement came via her "Calm Down" podcast. Sharing her criticism toward fans, Andrews said:

"I feel bad for the most famous amazing woman in the world who f---ing gets booed at the Super Bowl. She holds — I mean, she probably holds the record in every stadium — the attendance record in the Superdome as an individual, as one individual standing up on that stage rocking the world."

Apart from Andrews, Bethenny Frankel also made headlines for her viral support of Taylor Swift and calling fans "mean-spirited" for booing her. Travis Kelce hasn't completely recovered from the Super Bowl loss. The tight end recently opened up about Swift's special support, which has been helping him deal with Chiefs' loss.

