Bruce Vilanch highlights 'alarming' resemblance with Travis Kelce's mom Donna

Thanks to Travis Kelce's rise in fame following his romance with Taylor Swift, his mother, Donna, has a dedicated fanbase for her just like her son. Comedian Bruce Vilanch faced significant troubles due to Donna Kelce's fame.

On Monday, Vilanch appeared on the "The View" show and confessed to being often mistaken for Donna Kelce because they looked similar. Talking about how the resemblance feels alarming to him, Vilanch said:

“I would just like to say for you football fans out there, I am not Travis Kelce’s mother. The resemblance is alarming, I will give you. People call me and say, ‘Dude, [are you] at the Super Bowl? What are you doing in a box with Taylor?’"(0:45)

Last week, Donna Kelce's husband Ed, made headlines for revealing a major update on Travis and Taylor Swift's romance. Ed claimed that the couple has started to embrace a normal non-celebrity relationship.

Travis Kelce's mom Donna 'would love to' have Taylor Swift as permanent part of the family

Since Day 1 of her romance with Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift has won the hearts of all members of the Kelce family, especially the tight end's mother Donna. According to a report by Page Six, released last month, an unnamed source revealed how Donna "adores" Swift and sees her as an absolute "perfect fit" for her son.

Moving forward in the report, the source also highlighted the interest of Travis Kelce's mom Donna, and his whole family in wanting to "see Taylor and Travis spend their lives together." Talking about how there's a special bond between Swift and Kelce's family, the insider further expressed:

“They’ve never seen Travis so happy with a girlfriend before. The family gets along great with Taylor’s family too. They know Taylor isn’t using Travis for his fame and that she truly loves and cares about him for who he is."

Taylor Swift has been an influential figure, not just in the life of Kelce and his family but in that of NFL reporter Erin Andrews as well. The ESPN reporter previously confessed how Swift indirectly helped her deal with "a**holes" throughout her media career. Thus, it could well be that Mama Kelce is right in seeing something more to the singer-songwriter than others to be so approving of her.

