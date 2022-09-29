“I think there's a lot of love between Brady and Bill” - Seth Wickersham claims rough Patriots split didn't tarnish HC-QB relationship

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are undoubtedly the best quarterback-head coach duo in the history of the NFL. They won six Super Bowls for the New England Patriots, but following their split, things haven't looked pretty between the two.

The former Patriots quarterback proved he could win without Bill Belichick, but so far, the head coach hasn't looked as he did in the years he was with Brady.

Seth Wickersham, author of It's Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness, recently talked about how the quarterback-head coach duo still have affection and respect for each other.

"I don't know if any time in modern NFL history we've seen such a stupid football mind going against each other. And I mean, that was a terrific game, with those guys battling and drawing on every bit of their resourcefulness. And it came down to the wire. And then they have that meeting after the game."

Wickersham continued:

"From what I understood, it was a very complimentary 20 minutes.... I think there's a lot of love between Brady and Bill. I'm not sure there's always been like, but I do think that they came out of a meeting, feeling like, look, a relationship that spanned as long as theirs did and was as complicated and successful and scrutinized, the problems are not going to get fixed in a 20 minute meeting."

"But they're almost like a divorced couple that agrees for the sake of everybody to be civil, even if they have no intention of getting remarried. And I think that that's that was how it was put to me."

Wickersham concluded:

"The day that he [Tom] left, he [Bill] called him the greatest quarterback ever. But I do think that there was some rawness on the Brady side that just the past couple of years in New England just weren't as rewarding as they should have been. And obviously, they opened the door for him to leave and he walked right out."

When Brady and Belichick are done with football, their relationship will mend as they have achieved much together. No other quarterback-head coach duo has accomplished what they have, and both have cemented themselves as the greatest head coach and the greatest quarterback in the game's history.

Tom Brady still wants to prove more in his career

Green Bay Packers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The quarterback retired in the offseason but returned shortly after because he believed his job wasn't done yet. He has already won seven Super Bowls in his career but is still determined to win more.

Many believe this will be the last season for Brady in the NFL, but anything is possible when it comes to the legendary quarterback. He might look to play for a different team after his contract ends with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and become the first quarterback in the history of the NFL to win the Super Bowl with three different teams as a starting quarterback.

