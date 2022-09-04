Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's rocky relationship mirrors NFL star's timeline with former coach: "If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin... you want to divorce him"

In the last few days, there seems to be more information coming to light about the status of quarterback Tom Brady's marriage to his wife Gisele Bundchen. The latter made it clear over the years that she wished for Brady to retire from the NFL and spend more time with their family.

The current state of their marriage, or how it is perceived, shows similarities to Brady's relationship with his former head coach. In 2018, a biography about the life and career of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was published.

In the book, written by Ian O'Connor of ESPN and entitled, 'Belichick: The Making of the Greatest Football Coach of All Time', the player/coach relationship was shown to have hit a low point. Brady was apparently no longer willing to deal with Belichick's attitude and their equation was compared to an unhappy marriage.

Ray Boyne @AnalysisGaa Bill Belichick on Tom Brady

“He’s not a great natural athlete”



What he is.. is a Hard Worker and BB repeats it 4 times “He Works Hard ..” Bill Belichick on Tom Brady“He’s not a great natural athlete”What he is.. is a Hard Worker and BB repeats it 4 times “He Works Hard ..” https://t.co/I09xA95llS

In 2018, two years before TB12 would leave the New England Patriots, apparently many team members believed that the quarterback was already considering leaving. An anonymous source is quoted in the book as saying:

“If you’re married 18 years to a grouchy person who gets under your skin and never compliments you, after a while, you want to divorce him. Tom knows Bill is the best coach in the league, but he’s had enough of him. If Tom could, I think he would divorce him.”

The idea that he was looking for more from Bill Belichick is eerily similar to what his wife Gisele Bundchen is apparently looking for from him. Bundchen has made it clear that she wants him to spend more time with their family, but he continuously prioritizes football.

Did Gisele Bundchen leave Tom Brady?

There have been so many rumors about Tom Brady's life lately that sometimes it's hard to separate the possible from the fantastical. But, in the last few days, it seems that the report that Bundchen went to Costa Rica without her family may actually be true.

Page Six was the first to confirm the story with additional sources now also reporting that the model has left their Florida home.

The quarterback posted a video of him taking his children to school last week on his Instagram stories, so it would appear that they are still with him. But Bundchen apparently is still not happy with him over his decision to retire for just 40 days before announcing his comeback.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball "Gisele figured out Tom loves football more than him," "This will be a massive distraction" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly heading towards splitsville dlvr.it/SXlsFW "Gisele figured out Tom loves football more than him," "This will be a massive distraction" - NFL fans react to news of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen reportedly heading towards splitsville dlvr.it/SXlsFW

Tom Brady alluded to having a tough situation going on in his personal life last week when he returned to the team. He said like everyone else, he's just trying to do his best as he navigates life.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open the 2022 NFL season on the road at AT&T Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys. Without Tom Brady, their chances of succeeding look slim.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat