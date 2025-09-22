"Lot of stuff was personal today": Baker Mayfield tears into Jets DC Steve Wilks revealing long-term grudge after 29-27 win over Aaron Glenn's team

Baker Mayfield was again the star of the show as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 29–27 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. After the game, the former Browns quarterback made it clear the game carried extra meaning.He singled out Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, linking the matchup to his turbulent Carolina Panthers stint.“Their D-coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina,” Mayfield told reporters. “A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people.”In 2022, the Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. After a difficult stretch of seven appearances, six starts, and just 1,313 passing yards, Mayfield requested a trade in December. The Panthers agreed, and Wilks, serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule’s firing, didn’t technically “cut” him.Still, the quarterback leaned into the narrative, treating Sunday like a grudge match against his former team. Against a Jets defense led by Wilks, Baker Mayfield threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns while also aiding the Bucs in avoiding a late collapse after nearly blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.Baker Mayfield moves up in MVP odds following SNF actionBaker Mayfield is forcing his way into the MVP conversation after another big performance. The Bucs QB has piloted his team to a 3-0 start and led by example in Sunday Night Football’s narrow 29–27 win over the New York Jets.Mayfield is now quite up the MVP board following a turnover-free opening stretch. Through three games, the Bucs signal-caller has thrown for 615 yards. He has six touchdowns with no interceptions as the 30-year-old added 116 rushing yards on just 12 carries to his name.The Buccaneers’ strong start has also boosted Mayfield’s case. Tampa Bay already holds a two-game lead in the NFC South, an increasingly winnable division.The MVP race remains crowded, with the usual suspects vying for the top place: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert (a surprise addition). Mayfield’s stock is clearly trending upward ahead of his next test in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.