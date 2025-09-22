  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Lot of stuff was personal today": Baker Mayfield tears into Jets DC Steve Wilks revealing long-term grudge after 29-27 win over Aaron Glenn's team

"Lot of stuff was personal today": Baker Mayfield tears into Jets DC Steve Wilks revealing long-term grudge after 29-27 win over Aaron Glenn's team

By Prasen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 14:45 GMT
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: New York Jets at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Baker Mayfield was again the star of the show as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 29–27 win over the New York Jets on Sunday. After the game, the former Browns quarterback made it clear the game carried extra meaning.

Ad

He singled out Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, linking the matchup to his turbulent Carolina Panthers stint.

“Their D-coordinator was the one who cut me in Carolina,” Mayfield told reporters. “A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick. Former Jet. A lot of people.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

In 2022, the Cleveland Browns traded Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional fifth-round pick. After a difficult stretch of seven appearances, six starts, and just 1,313 passing yards, Mayfield requested a trade in December. The Panthers agreed, and Wilks, serving as interim head coach after Matt Rhule’s firing, didn’t technically “cut” him.

Still, the quarterback leaned into the narrative, treating Sunday like a grudge match against his former team. Against a Jets defense led by Wilks, Baker Mayfield threw for 249 yards and two touchdowns while also aiding the Bucs in avoiding a late collapse after nearly blowing a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Ad

Baker Mayfield moves up in MVP odds following SNF action

Baker Mayfield is forcing his way into the MVP conversation after another big performance. The Bucs QB has piloted his team to a 3-0 start and led by example in Sunday Night Football’s narrow 29–27 win over the New York Jets.

Mayfield is now quite up the MVP board following a turnover-free opening stretch. Through three games, the Bucs signal-caller has thrown for 615 yards. He has six touchdowns with no interceptions as the 30-year-old added 116 rushing yards on just 12 carries to his name.

Ad

The Buccaneers’ strong start has also boosted Mayfield’s case. Tampa Bay already holds a two-game lead in the NFC South, an increasingly winnable division.

The MVP race remains crowded, with the usual suspects vying for the top place: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, and Justin Herbert (a surprise addition). Mayfield’s stock is clearly trending upward ahead of his next test in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

About the author
Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Know More

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Prasen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications