Louis Riddick labels Dak Prescott MVP bid “ridiculous” with star WR duo of George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys drastically improved their offensive unit this offseason when they traded with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens. Since the trade, fans and analysts have started projecting the Cowboys to make the playoffs next season and for QB Dak Prescott to have an MVP campaign.

However, ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick is not fully on board with this idea at the current moment. While discussing a variety of NFL topics on the popular show 'Get Up' on June 4, Mike Greenberg asked Riddick whether he saw Prescott winning the MVP in 2025.

"Dak Prescott is going to win MVP with CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens as his receivers, does that seem ridiculous?" Greenberg asked.

Riddick then highlighted how the various "moving parts" in Dallas this offseason could make it difficult for Prescott to achieve the levels many around football are projecting.

"It does, you know, in totality, because there's a lot of different moving parts that are going on here in Dallas. Now with the new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, we know that he has familiarity with this football team, but now he's the head coach. Dak has to get all these weapons now on the same page, namely talking about George Pickens." (07:05) Riddick said.

What are Dak Prescott's current MVP odds?

Despite Riddick's comments, the addition of Pickens to the Dallas offense finally gives Prescott a second top wide receiver option behind CeeDee Lamb. With Pickens on the offense, Prescott will be able to take what the defense gives him and not force the ball into difficult situations. Furthermore, the move will free up Lamb, who has been consistently double teamed by opposing defenses in recent years due to the lack of elite talent around him.

According to Bet365, Prescott currently has the 14th best odds to win the Most Valuable Player Award next season at +3300. As a result, although some fans and analysts are calling for a major MVP season from Prescott, it is clear that Riddick and Bet365 are not fully sold on all of the hype in Dallas.

2025 NFL MVP Odds - Bet365

