Louis Riddick praises Chiefs for landing "steal of the draft" after swapping first-round pick with Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs' hopes for a three-peat were dashed when they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX in February. The two teams were connected once again when they made a swap for draft picks in the first round.
Instead of selecting at draft selection No. 31, Kansas City selected at 32 and selected former Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons. On Wednesday, Kansas City was praised for its draft selection by ESPN's Louis Riddick.
On NFL Live, Louis Riddick said that he believed the Chiefs got the 'steal' of the draft and addressed their issues surrounding the offensive line.
"Look, I think getting Josh Simmons, um 32nd overall, obviously they swapped picks with Philadelphia, that could end up being, and look I've used this term a couple different times, but I'm going to use it one more time. That could end up being the steal of the draft, you arguably have the best offensive lineman in the draft."
Josh Simmons played the last two seasons at Ohio State University. Prior to that, he played two seasons with San Diego State.
Chiefs signed Josh Simmons ahead of rookie mini camp
The Kansas City Chiefs announced that they signed their first-round draft pick, offensive tackle Josh Simmons. The rookie offensive tackle signed his first NFL contract just days before he reported to rookie mini camp.
Josh Simmons signed a four-year deal worth $14,675,353, a fully guaranteed contract.
The offensive tackle position has been a weak spot for Kansas City and the team acknowledged that this offseason. Before drafting Josh Simmons, Kansas City signed former San Francisco 49ers tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal.
The likelihood that Simmons will start Week 1 is slim at this point, but with the NFL anything can happen between now and then.
The additional time that Simmons will have before getting the starting nod will not only help him grow in the NFL, it will also allow a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in October 2024 to fully heal and rehabilitate.
