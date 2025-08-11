Louis Riddick reveals reason for concern as Josh Allen's Bills get ranked 4th in ESPN's power ranking

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills have been ranked No. 4 in the NFL in ESPN's power ranking for 2025, behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. While the rankings have been released amid the preseason, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick has outlined some of the concerns for the Bills heading into the regular season.

Ad

In his contribution to ESPN, Riddick mentioned the defensive issues for the Bills.

"The pass defense needs work. Particularly, the Bills need to get off the field on third-and-long and keep teams from picking up crucial first downs when they put the ball in the air. Bobby Babich's defense ranked 29th in first downs allowed (356) and third-down conversions (43.8%)." Riddick wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, Riddick mentioned that Joey Bosa and Landon Jackson's addition this offseason should add some solidity to the Bills' defense.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The addition of veteran edge rusher Joey Bosa and the drafting of Landon Jackson should make the pass rush more formidable. The key to it all may well be the development and effectiveness of first-round cornerback Maxwell Hairston, who has blazing speed and raw physical skills." Riddick added.

Ad

The Bills lost 34-25 against the New York Giants in their preseason opener on Saturday, sparking further concerns about their defense. Buffalo will hope that defensive coordinator Bobby Babich can address some of the team's problems for the team before the regular season begins.

Bills QB Josh Allen unlikely to play in preseason games

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen - Source: Getty

Last week, Josh Allen hinted that he might not play in any of the Bills' preseason games.

Ad

"Just trusting what coach is saying, what he's thinking,” Allen said on Thursday. “He's the guy in charge so I'm following what he's saying. That's what I'm doing and if he said, ‘play,’ I'd be playing. So that’s how it is."

Even Bills coach Sean McDermott said that he wants Allen well rested heading into the regular season.

Ad

“I have to make sure I protect him as best that I can,” McDermott said. “He always wants to be out there. Believe me, he does."

Allen won the MVP award last season and helped the Bills win their fifth consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo reached the AFC championship game, where Allen and co. lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nonetheless, Allen and the Bills will be aiming to climb the summit of the Super Bowl next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.