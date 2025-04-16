Louis Riddick sees shades of Micah Parsons in top NFL Draft prospect

Penn State's Abdul Carter is currently one of the top NFL Draft prospects. The 21-year-old defensive end made heads turn in 2024 with his speed, strength, and ability to play multiple positions, and has caught the attention of many experts.

Ad

ESPN analyst Louis Riddick made a big statement about Carter today on ESPN's 'Get Up.' Riddick compared Carter’s potential to that of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.

“You know what, he is. He has that kind of potential. He has that kind of get off. He has that kind of explosiveness. He has that kind of versatility, where he can play off ball, he can play on ball."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He has to play defensive end this year because he wanted to do the same things that Micah did. He saw how lucrative of a decision this could be, and how impactful this decision can be,” Riddick said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 6-foot-3, 259-pound junior from Penn State posted 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss last season, proving his mettle as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football.

Also read: Insider Notes on 2025 NFL Draft: Browns' dilemma between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, buzz around Omarion Hampton, and more

Abdul Carter's foot injury: stress reaction and recovery

Carter was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot during the NFL Combine in February. Now, a recent medical check in Indianapolis revealed that Carter’s injury is healing and will not need surgery.

Ad

“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to ESPN.

Dr. Erica Urquhart, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, gave more info on stress fractures, saying they are often caused by overuse.

“The overuse is related to repetitive activity or activities that generate significant stress, again using the word, stress on a localized area of the body could then result in a stress fracture.”

Ad

As per Urquhart, Carter's best course of action is to rest. He'll have to keep the affected area still and use a cast or brace to help the body heal. The healing time is usually around six to eight weeks. Surgery is also not out of Carter's hands if the fracture doesn't fully heal.

Also read: “They stink”: Field Yates shuts down depth logic for Giants passing on Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More