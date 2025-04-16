Louis Riddick sees shades of Micah Parsons in top NFL Draft prospect

Penn State's Abdul Carter is currently one of the top NFL Draft prospects. The 21-year-old defensive end made heads turn in 2024 with his speed, strength, and ability to play multiple positions, and has caught the attention of many experts.
ESPN analyst Louis Riddick made a big statement about Carter today on ESPN's 'Get Up.' Riddick compared Carter’s potential to that of Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
“You know what, he is. He has that kind of potential. He has that kind of get off. He has that kind of explosiveness. He has that kind of versatility, where he can play off ball, he can play on ball."
"He has to play defensive end this year because he wanted to do the same things that Micah did. He saw how lucrative of a decision this could be, and how impactful this decision can be,” Riddick said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The 6-foot-3, 259-pound junior from Penn State posted 12 sacks and 23.5 tackles for loss last season, proving his mettle as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football.
Also read: Insider Notes on 2025 NFL Draft: Browns' dilemma between Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter, buzz around Omarion Hampton, and more
Abdul Carter's foot injury: stress reaction and recovery
Carter was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right foot during the NFL Combine in February. Now, a recent medical check in Indianapolis revealed that Carter’s injury is healing and will not need surgery.
“It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” said his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, to ESPN.
Dr. Erica Urquhart, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, gave more info on stress fractures, saying they are often caused by overuse.
“The overuse is related to repetitive activity or activities that generate significant stress, again using the word, stress on a localized area of the body could then result in a stress fracture.”
As per Urquhart, Carter's best course of action is to rest. He'll have to keep the affected area still and use a cast or brace to help the body heal. The healing time is usually around six to eight weeks. Surgery is also not out of Carter's hands if the fracture doesn't fully heal.
Also read: “They stink”: Field Yates shuts down depth logic for Giants passing on Abdul Carter in 2025 NFL draft
Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place