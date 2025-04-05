Louisville QB Tyler Shough draws shocking comparisons to Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen 

Quarterback Tyler Shough spent seven seasons playing at the collegiate level. After leading the Louisville Cardinals to a 9-4 campaign, he decided to declare for the 2025 NFL draft. Unlike his counterparts, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, Shough is not considered a first-round pick.

Despite this, the quarterback has faith in his abilities to make it big at the professional level. On Friday, Shough made an appearance on "NFL on ESPN." During this interview, he was questioned about which NFL quarterback he would compare his game to.

Shough responded by naming two quarterbacks he feels his game is similar to: Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Los Angeles Rams' Matthew Stafford.

"I've always said in these meetings, and for me, I grew up watching Matthew Stafford and the stuff that he does with his arm angles. He's a tough, tough son of a gun, and kind of, he's playing through a lot of stuff, and has been around and he's playing really well. And well into his late 30s, and I've always really liked him," Shough said.

"I also like watching Josh Allen. And I kind of feel like I have a little bit of him in me when it comes to being a physcial force at the line of scrimmage, ripping the ball down the field. So I would say these two guys come to mind who I watch the most," he added.

Tyler Shough began his collegiate career with the Oregon Ducks in 2018. He spent three seasons with them before playing for three more seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Shough then joined the Cardinals last season and made his debut as a college starting quarterback. He recorded a total of 7,820 yards and 59 passing TDs through his seven-season collegiate stint.

Ex-Raiders GM gives his vote of confidence to Tyler Shough

The Louisville quarterback put up an impressive performance at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. Shough ran the 40-yard dash in 4.63 seconds while recording a 32" vertical jump and a 9'9" broad jump. He received a prospect grade of 6.16 with the potential to become a future starter.

After the Combine, former Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock talked about Tyler Shough's potential. Last month on "The Rich Eisen Show," Mayock said that he was left impressed after watching the quarterback's college film.

"I was down at the Senior Bowl and knew very little about him [Tyler Shough] other than his background. I hadn't done any tape and I was like, 'Who is this kid from Louisville, slinging it around, very energetic, very confident," Mayock said.

"At the Combine, we already talked about how energetic he was, outgoing. It forced me to go watch some more tape of him..... So Rich, I would tell you, right now on my quarterback list, he's number four and he wasn't there a couple of months ago. He's an impressive young man and a really good football player," he added.

(from 0:45 mark onwards)

Shough is projected to go between the fourth and sixth rounds in this month's NFL draft. It will be interesting to see which team decides to acquire the Louisville quarterback.

