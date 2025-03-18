“Love being your co-pilot" - Jake Bailey’s wife beams with pride as Dolphins punter earns his commercial pilot license

Miami Dolphins punter Jake Bailey has achieved something big outside of football. He is now a commercial pilot. Jake's wife, Bailey Medeiros, is proud of him and shared the news online.

On Tuesday, she posted a picture on Instagram showing them in a cockpit, both wearing headsets.

"This guy passed his commercial pilot test today, and I couldn't be more proud!! I love being your co-pilot and can't wait for endless more adventures with you," Bailey captione the post.

Jake Bailey’s wife beams with pride as Dolphins punter earns his commercial pilot license (Source: Via IG/@Bailey.Bailey)

This news comes a week after Jake Bailey got hitched to Bailey Medeiros.

The New England Patriots picked Bailey in the 2019 NFL draft. In 2023, he joined the Miami Dolphins.

Jake Bailey and Bailey Medeiros tied the knot in Cabo

Jake and Bailey, who have been together for over five years, tied the knot on Mar. 8 at the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal. On their special day, they were surrounded by 130 family members and friends.

The couple's wedding had a beach-inspired theme with soft white flowers, champagne-colored decorations and a stunning ocean view.

Medeiros walked down the aisle in a strapless mermaid dress with a delicate bow and flowing train. Meanwhile, Jake was in a suit. They exchanged handwritten vows, which were officiated by Bailey’s grandfather, Richard Allsing.

"It's so much more than a wedding," the bride said, via PEOPLE. "It’s the start of our forever surrounded by the people who matter most to us, in a paradise that feels almost too perfect to be real."

As reported by People Magazine, the menu included roasted red snapper, beef tenderloin and red velvet cake.

The couple shared their first dance to "Weight of Your World" by Chris Stapleton and ended the night with a dazzling fireworks display.

Medeiros wore a special dress made from her mother’s wedding gown for the reception. Kilometro Band played music for the occasion. Jake and Bailey met in Boston in 2019.

Four years later, Jake proposed in December 2023 with a special Christmas surprise.

The husband and wife plan to honeymoon in Italy before returning to Florida.

