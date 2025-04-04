"Love this for us & Caleb": Bears fans have their say as Case Keenum signs $3,000,000 deal with Chicago

The Chicago Bears made a move on Thursday as the team was able to add a veteran backup quarterback to help Caleb Williams develop, with an experienced player helping him in the quarterback room. The contract was a one-year deal worth $3 million.

This is not the first time that Keenum is filling this role as he did the same thing with CJ Stroud as a member of the Houston Texans last season.

Fans took to social media to talk about their excitement for this move to help the Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams.

"Probably should be helpful to Caleb's development..." One person wrote on social media

"Finally they have a veteran back up." Another person commented on the post

The conversation continued to discuss how adding Keenum is a plus for the team.

"Keenum's mentorship could enhance Williams' development significantly." Someone commented on social media

"Okay! Like this move" One fan excitingly posted

Case Keenum has been in the league since 2013 and has played in 80 games (66 starts) throughout his career. He has 79 passing touchdowns to 51 interceptions in his 11-year career. It will be interesting to see what type of role he takes with Caleb Williams this season.

Ben Johnson discusses Chicago Bears future with Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are going to be in an interesting position as this is now the third coach, including interim, that Caleb Williams will have. While speaking at the NFL Annual Meeting, Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson mentioned how he needs to start at the ground level with quarterback Caleb Williams.

"You go back to the basics. It's the fundamentals of the quarterback position: What's our footwork going to look like under center? From the shotgun? What are we calling the formations? What's the defensive identification going to look like? So that we're all speaking the same language.

"We've got to get on the same page because it'll be a little bit differnt for him than what he experienced last year, and if we can mesh together and start speaking the same language, that's when things will really start to take off." h/t Chicago Bears

After seeing what Ben Johnson's offense could look like as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Tigers, it will be intriguing to see how Caleb Williams looks in the 2025 season.

