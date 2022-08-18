Who was Luke Knox? 22-year-old brother of Buffalo Bills TE Dawson Knox passes away

Luke Knox, brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, passed away at the age of 22. No cause of death has been announced as of yet. Luke recently transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International University (FIU). FIU head football coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement, expressing his sorrow for the family:

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident.”

MacIntyre concluded his statement by expressing his condolences to his family and to all those who loved him.

“Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott expressed his condolences to Dawson and his family and that the franchise will support the family in any capacity they can:

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.”

Buffalo Bills @BuffaloBills

Sending all of our thoughts, prayers and support to @Dawson_Knox and the Knox family during this difficult time. We're heartbroken to hear of the sudden passing of Luke Knox.

Luke Knox and his football career

He was a former standout at Brentwood Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, who played at Ole Miss for four seasons (2018 – 2021). In his freshman year in 2018, he redshirted after playing in one game. The following year, he developed to become a factor at linebacker when MacIntyre was the Ole Miss defensive coordinator.

He made 10 tackles, two of which were for a loss, with two pass breakups as a redshirt freshman that year. In 2020, he made one tackle and did not record any statistics after moving to the tight end position before last season.

Condolences to the family for their loss.

