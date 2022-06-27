Former All-Pro Luke Kuechly returning to NFL in new role 

Many remember former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly as one of the best linebackers ever to step on the field.

Kuechly entered the league in 2012 and was selected by the Panthers ninth-overall in the first-round.

In 2012, he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a year later, won Defensive Player of the Year.

He retired from the game on January 14, 2020. Shortly after, he joined the Panthers as a scout and resigned from that role last off-season.

A year later, he will be joining the Panthers as part of their broadcasting team.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

panthers.com/news/luke-kuec… All-Time great LB Luke Kuechly is returning to the #Panthers organization to be part of this year's radio broadcast for several games. All-Time great LB Luke Kuechly is returning to the #Panthers organization to be part of this year's radio broadcast for several games. panthers.com/news/luke-kuec…

Kuechly expressed his love for the Panthers upon joining their broadcasting team

Kuechly said:

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly said. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow."

"I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Kuechly added that he's excited to watch the game from high up in the press-box where it looks like the game is much slower.

Kuechly added:

"Watching tape, I can rewind, I can pause, I can fast-forward, I can skip a play. But here I get one shot and go. It's fun," he said genuinely, because that's how Luke Kuechly says things. "To see the field from a different angle is cool, and it's fun to see it from this high, because it looks so much slower."

Luke Kuechly will be calling games with former Panthers, Jordan Gross and Jake Delhomme

Washington Redskins v Carolina Panthers

Kuechly is reportedly set to broadcast for seven games. He will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff and either Jordan Gross or Jake Delhomme, along with sideline reporter Kristen Balboni.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



#Panthers announced that former All-Pro LB Luke Kuechly has joined the team radio broadcast. #Panthers announced that former All-Pro LB Luke Kuechly has joined the team radio broadcast.https://t.co/xno2ONnXnj

Kuechly will be in the booth a lot this season. He will be in for Week 1 against the Browns, Week 4 against the Cardinals, and Week 5 against the 49ers. Also Week 7 against the Buccaneers, Week 12 against the Broncos, and on the road to his home town of Cincinnati in Week 9. He will finally have his last game in Week 15 against the Steelers.

For Panthers fans and the NFL, Luke Keuchly is back!

If you use any quotes credit Panthers.com Luke Kuechly

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far