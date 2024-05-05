Cowboys tight end Luke Schoonmaker was a proud partner as girlfriend Whitney Sollom graduated from the University of Michigan. The two went to the same institution and while he played football, she was a basketball star. She posted pictures on Instagram of her celebrating with her friends at graduation.

In one image Whitney Sollom is seen wearing a sash and a couple of others show her holding or wearing her graduation cap. In a group photo, she wears the school jacket and another image captures a celebration with some champagne. But what really concerned Luke Schoonmaker was her throwing the cap in the air.

Throwing the hat in the air during graduation is a time-tested tradition. And the tight end was hoping that she caught it. He wrote,

"Did you catch the cap?….please tell me you caught the cap.."

In another reaction to the post, he showed his pride in her graduating, writing,

"Wait is that………is that a graduate???"

Luke Schoonmaker reacts to girlfriend Whitney Sollom's graduation post on Instagram @whitney_sollom

Whitney Sollom pays tribute to her sister Lauren in post after graduation

Whitney Sollom is lucky to have the support of her boyfriend Luke Schoonmaker but her favorite memory from college that she remembered on Instagram, after her post celebrating graduation, was not about him. Instead, it was another member of the family she remembered the most from her time in college. Her sister Lauren plays for the Saginaw Valley State University and wears the same number 25 jersey that she wore proudly for the Michigan Wolverines.

In a post, she recounted her favorite game as the one when she went up against her sister. It shows them competing for a jump ball and having a great time with each other on the court.

Luke Schoonmaker gearing up for a pivotal second season with the Cowboys

Luke Schoonmaker was a peripheral figure in his rookie year in the 2023 season as the Cowboys made it to the playoffs last season before coming unstuck at home against the Packers in the Wild Card round. But with a new-look offensive line after all the departures in free agency and the lack of an elite running back after Tony Pollard's exit, the tight end might become a crucial player.

He will have to take a more active role in both blocking and passing to make up for any shortages elsewhere. After just seven receptions for 61 yards in 12 games, it is time for him to justify the second-round pick that Dallas gave up for him.