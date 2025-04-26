Luther Burden III and his GF Kendall go "Bear Down" with TikTok trend after Missouri WR gets drafted by Chicago

Luther Burden III has officially been drafted by the Chicago Bears as the 39th overall pick in the 2nd round of the 2025 NFL draft on Friday. The wide receiver celebrated his draft with his girlfriend, Kendall. After the Bears drafted Luther, Kendall shared an adorable clip with the wide receiver.

In the Instagram clip, Luther and Kendall recreate a viral TikTok trend as the couple celebrated the beginning of the wide receiver’s NFL journey. Along with the clip, the IG story featured a 3-word message from Kendall, which read:

“BEAR DOWN CHICAGO!!”

In another Instagram story, Kendall posted a wholesome moment with Luther Burden III, in which the former Missouri Tigers star is putting his Bears’ cap on his girlfriend’s head. Kendall captioned the IG story with her honest reaction to the wide receiver’s draft and wrote:

“We’re bears!!!”

Luther Burden III and his GF Kendall go "Bear Down" with TikTok trend (Image Credit: Kendall/IG)

Burden has kept his personal life quite private, including his relationship with his girlfriend, Kendall. While it hasn’t been public yet when the couple started dating, Kendall went public about her romance via an Instagram post in September 2023.

Luther Burden III shared excitement to ‘finally unite’ with Caleb Williams

Burden III was lucky enough to witness the historical USC career of Caleb Williams from the front row. The wide receiver played in college at the same time as the Bears quarterback and has been quite excited to be teammates with him. Following his draft on Friday, Burden III appeared in front of the media to talk about his excitement to play alongside Williams.

"I know a lot about Caleb [Williams]. Me and him were supposed to be teammates before. So the world works in mysterious ways. So, I'm excited to finally unite with him and get to work,” Luther said per Sports Illustrated.

Moreover, the wide receiver further revealed how he has been following Caleb Williams' career closely and has “watched a lot of his game”.

Being a “big fan” of the quarterback, Luther Burden III couldn’t wait to start working with him. Do you think Luther’s addition to the team would help Williams return to the same form as he was at USC?

