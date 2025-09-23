Luther Burden III's GF Kendall poses in wholesome sideline moment with Bears WR after upset win vs. Cowboys

Luther Burden III's girlfriend, Kendall Minglae, celebrated the NFL rookie's first win of the season. The 21-year-old wide receiver began his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears, and after two brutal losses, they finally bounced back with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.Burden III had a notable performance in the third week of the season, and his girlfriend also attended the game to cheer for him. She shared a few snaps of her outing in an Instagram post on Monday. She shared a few solo pictures and also a snap with her beau and wrote a two-caption with a trophy emoji.&quot;Chi City,&quot; Minglae wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLuther Burden III posed with his girlfriend in the slides. The last slide of her post features a picture of the couple. They shared a side hug while smiling for the camera.Kendall also caught the attention for her game-day outfit, wearing a blue jeans paired with a matching jacket. She opened her hair and completed the look with brown sneakers.Luther Burden III scored a touchdown against the Cowboys and opened up about it while talking to the media.&quot;Man, it felt great to get to the end zone, man. I love the end zone. I LOVE IT! AHHHHHH!” Burden III said (via BGO).In the season-opening game, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Bears 27-24, and then they lost against the Detroit Lions 52-21 in week 2 before winning the first game on Monday.Luther Burden III’s girlfriend, Kendall, shows support at the Bears vs. Lions gameLuther Burden III's girlfriend, Kendall, had also attended the Chicago Bears game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. She offered a glimpse of her outing in a post on Instagram on Sept. 15. She shared four pictures and, in the caption, added a bear emoji. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKendall attended the game in a custom-made outfit to support her boyfriend. She wore a white off-shoulder tube top and paired it with light blue denim and white sneakers. Her outfit had the number &quot;10,&quot; which is the jersey number of Luther Burden III, printed all over in black.In the second slide, she shared a video in which the couple shared a kiss. Kendall also posed with Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, on the sidelines and posted a picture in the last slide of the post.After their win against the Cowboys, the Bears are next heading to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 29.