  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Luther Burden III's GF Kendall poses in wholesome sideline moment with Bears WR after upset win vs. Cowboys

Luther Burden III's GF Kendall poses in wholesome sideline moment with Bears WR after upset win vs. Cowboys

By Ankita Yadav
Published Sep 23, 2025 12:11 GMT
Luther Burden III
Luther Burden III's GF Kendall (Image Source: Instagram/@minglaee)

Luther Burden III's girlfriend, Kendall Minglae, celebrated the NFL rookie's first win of the season. The 21-year-old wide receiver began his NFL journey with the Chicago Bears, and after two brutal losses, they finally bounced back with a win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Ad

Burden III had a notable performance in the third week of the season, and his girlfriend also attended the game to cheer for him. She shared a few snaps of her outing in an Instagram post on Monday. She shared a few solo pictures and also a snap with her beau and wrote a two-caption with a trophy emoji.

"Chi City," Minglae wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Luther Burden III posed with his girlfriend in the slides. The last slide of her post features a picture of the couple. They shared a side hug while smiling for the camera.

Kendall also caught the attention for her game-day outfit, wearing a blue jeans paired with a matching jacket. She opened her hair and completed the look with brown sneakers.

Luther Burden III scored a touchdown against the Cowboys and opened up about it while talking to the media.

Ad
"Man, it felt great to get to the end zone, man. I love the end zone. I LOVE IT! AHHHHHH!” Burden III said (via BGO).

In the season-opening game, the Minnesota Vikings defeated the Bears 27-24, and then they lost against the Detroit Lions 52-21 in week 2 before winning the first game on Monday.

Luther Burden III’s girlfriend, Kendall, shows support at the Bears vs. Lions game

Luther Burden III's girlfriend, Kendall, had also attended the Chicago Bears game against the Detroit Lions in Week 2. She offered a glimpse of her outing in a post on Instagram on Sept. 15. She shared four pictures and, in the caption, added a bear emoji.

Ad
Ad

Kendall attended the game in a custom-made outfit to support her boyfriend. She wore a white off-shoulder tube top and paired it with light blue denim and white sneakers. Her outfit had the number "10," which is the jersey number of Luther Burden III, printed all over in black.

In the second slide, she shared a video in which the couple shared a kiss. Kendall also posed with Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, on the sidelines and posted a picture in the last slide of the post.

After their win against the Cowboys, the Bears are next heading to play against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 29.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications