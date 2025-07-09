Luther Burden III swoons over GF Kendall as she celebrates birthday in style (Pics)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III celebrated his girlfriend, Kendall's, big day on Tuesday. In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Kendall shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration.
She enjoyed her party and toasted to the year ahead in the caption. Kendall wore a white mini dress with a halter top. She paired it with gold heels as she posed for photos with different backdrops.
"too another year 🪷," Kendall wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The post also included photos of her birthday celebration which had rose gold balloons that spelled out her name.
Among the reactions were a series of comments from Burden. In the first post, he shared one heart emoji, and another comment with two hearts. His third comment featured three heart-eye emojis, showing his love and admiration for his girlfriend on her special day.
Burden and his girlfriend have been dating since at least 2023 when they went official on Instagram. They have since been posting photos from their adventures regularly.
Luther Burden III's girlfriend Kendall celebrated his NFL future in Chicago
Luther Burden III's NFL dream turned to reality when he was picked by the Chicago Bears in the second round of April's draft.
In a post on Instagram, Burden's girlfriend, Kendall, celebrated his next chapter as a member of the team.
"Next Chapter #beardown 🧡," Kendall wrote on April 27.
She shared a glimpse of his NFL draft party and a first look at him wearing a Bears hat.
The couple also has their own YouTube Channel called "Luther and Kendall," where they share fun videos of their everyday life. Their videos include cooking, traveling, game day vlogs and also the journey of buying a home together.
Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.