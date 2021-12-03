What stats will Mac Jones finish 2021 with?

For Mac Jones, November will be marked as his true birth into the NFL. He started slow, so most wrote him off. However, now in December, the Jones-train has left the station. With so much accomplished but still plenty of games to play, what will Jones' final statline be like at the end of 2021?

Predicting Mac Jones' final statline in 2021

Mac Jones currently has 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Based on averaging out the 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions per game, one can then figure out his pace. Multiplying out the pace across 17 games, one can say that Jones is on pace to finish the season with 23 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Players and Rookies of Nov



AFC

Offense: RB Jonathan Taylor, IND

Defense: DB J.C. Jackson, NE

ST: P Tommy Townsend, KC



NFC

Offense: WR Justin Jefferson, MIN

Defense: LB Robert Quinn, CHI

ST: K Jake Elliott, PHI



Rookies

Offense: QB Mac Jones, NE

Defense: LB Micah Parsons, DAL Players and Rookies of NovAFCOffense: RB Jonathan Taylor, IND Defense: DB J.C. Jackson, NE ST: P Tommy Townsend, KCNFCOffense: WR Justin Jefferson, MINDefense: LB Robert Quinn, CHIST: K Jake Elliott, PHIRookiesOffense: QB Mac Jones, NEDefense: LB Micah Parsons, DAL

For a rookie quarterback, this is a great statline. However, it only shows part of the story. Considering Jones started the season slow and picked up his pace starting in Week Four, his pace is actually better than this. If one were to do the same steps above but take out those initial games, Jones will finish better than that.

If one takes out the first month of the season and averages the touchdowns and interceptions per game and multiplies it out across the other 14 games, Jones will finish the year with 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

There is a lot of math here, but one can surmise that with two-thirds of the season now over, Jones would be around 20 touchdowns and ten interceptions at the end of the season based on simple intuition.

Put simply, barring a meltdown, Jones will finish the season anywhere between a 2:1 ratio or a 3:1 ratio in terms of touchdowns and interceptions. As a rookie, these numbers are impressive and set big expectations for 2022. If his rookie year was supposed to be a fraction of his sophomore year, what could he do in 2022?

Put simply, the Patriots will be back in command of the AFC in 2022, assuming they don't accomplish this in 2021. The Patriots are currently in second place in the AFC while the first-place Ravens are running for their lives with plenty of tough games ahead.

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Whether the Patriots get the bye or not this season, Mac Jones' rookie season will finish late. Usually, a rookie quarterback means a shortened season that falls well short of the playoffs. However, Mac Jones will be playing in mid-January before all is said and done.

Edited by Windy Goodloe