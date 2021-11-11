Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight? Ravens vs Dolphins TV Channel, Time & Schedule

The Miami Dolphins will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football tonight with both teams currently at completely different outlooks for the current season. The Miami Dolphins are now 2-7 while the Baltimore Ravens continue to lead the AFC North at 6-2.

The Miami Dolphins are coming off a 17-9 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out with a fractured finger last week, backup Jacoby Brissett led the Dolphins to victory.

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa was close to playing last week, so even though he is still questionable for Thursday night, there is a chance that he will take the field against the Ravens. If not, it will once again be Brissett.

The Baltimore Ravens had a come-from-behind overtime victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It wasn't necessarily a lack of offense, as quarterback Lamar Jackson still made it happen in the air and on the ground.

However, excessive penalties were a major problem during the game. The Ravens had 147 yards on penalties Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens will need to improve on the penalties to continue with their success this season and not cost themselves any victories.

Who plays on Thursday Night Football tonight?

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins Location: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

With a win over the Miami Dolphins, the Baltimore Ravens can keep their lead over the AFC North by advancing to 7-2. Behind them are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are on a four-game winning streak and are now at 5-3.

A loss to the Dolphins will make the division even tighter than it already is, as the Browns and Bengals are currently tied, each with a 5-4 record.

The Dolphins, at a 2-7 record, remain three games behind the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots, each with five wins.

What time is Thursday Night Football tonight?

Date: Thursday, November 11th, 2021

Thursday, November 11th, 2021 Time: 8:20 PM EST

Thursday Night Football will have its usual kickoff time of 8:20 PM EST.

What channel is Thursday Night Football tonight?

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch FOX | FOX Sports | NFL Network | fuboTV

Thursday Night Football featuring the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins will be broadcast on FOX, so check your local listings for the channel.

As per usual, Joe Buck will be the play-by-play announcer, while former Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman is the analyst. Sideline coverage will feature Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink.

Edited by LeRon Haire