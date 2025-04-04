Mac Jones and Brock Purdy could create toxic situation in 49ers locker room, NFL analyst suggests

Mac Jones and Brock Purdy had opposite experiences in the NFL. Jones was a first-round selection, joining arguably the most accomplished coach in NFL history. He exploded in his rookie season but declined fast. Meanwhile, Purdy was drafted at the end of the 2022 NFL draft and ended up taking his team to the Super Bowl.
They're now on the same team and it might not be a positive situation. At least, that's what NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."
Mac Jones is not going in there to be Brock Purdy's caddy," Florio said (08:04). "He's going in there to show everyone that he can be better than Brock Purdy, and I just think that it creates an awkward dynamic, potentially."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The 49ers have the power to end this kind of talk overnight. If they were to deliver a top-tier contract to Purdy, it would erase all doubts about where the quarterback room is. It also would seemingly send a clear message to Jones that his stay in San Francisco will not be a story about the redemption of his starting career.
Mac Jones' selling points for Kyle Shanahan
As long as Brock Purdy remains unpaid, Mac Jones can perceive that the door could be cracked open. He also only needs to look at his career production compared to Purdy.
Jones has 10,590 passing yards in his career, which is more than Purdy's 9,518 yards. Jones finished the 2024 season with a completion rate, 0.6% lower than Purdy.
Additionally, Purdy has enjoyed the luxury of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. When Jones was with the Patriots, he had few reliable targets to work with and fewer stars.
Purdy also enjoyed the oft-lauded offensive mastermind, Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, Jones had one season with Josh McDaniels. As soon as McDaniels went elsewhere, Jones' breakout ended.
Putting Jones with Shanahan could be setting up for a Geno Smith or Sam Darnold-like resurgence, one could argue. It will likely take something unforeseen happening with Purdy to give Jones the shot he might want to prove himself again.
49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.