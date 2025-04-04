Mac Jones and Brock Purdy could create toxic situation in 49ers locker room, NFL analyst suggests

Mac Jones and Brock Purdy had opposite experiences in the NFL. Jones was a first-round selection, joining arguably the most accomplished coach in NFL history. He exploded in his rookie season but declined fast. Meanwhile, Purdy was drafted at the end of the 2022 NFL draft and ended up taking his team to the Super Bowl.

Ad

They're now on the same team and it might not be a positive situation. At least, that's what NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed on Friday's edition of "Pro Football Talk."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Mac Jones is not going in there to be Brock Purdy's caddy," Florio said (08:04). "He's going in there to show everyone that he can be better than Brock Purdy, and I just think that it creates an awkward dynamic, potentially."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The 49ers have the power to end this kind of talk overnight. If they were to deliver a top-tier contract to Purdy, it would erase all doubts about where the quarterback room is. It also would seemingly send a clear message to Jones that his stay in San Francisco will not be a story about the redemption of his starting career.

Ad

Mac Jones' selling points for Kyle Shanahan

Mac Jones at Jacksonville Jaguars v Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Getty

As long as Brock Purdy remains unpaid, Mac Jones can perceive that the door could be cracked open. He also only needs to look at his career production compared to Purdy.

Ad

Jones has 10,590 passing yards in his career, which is more than Purdy's 9,518 yards. Jones finished the 2024 season with a completion rate, 0.6% lower than Purdy.

Additionally, Purdy has enjoyed the luxury of George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and Brandon Aiyuk. When Jones was with the Patriots, he had few reliable targets to work with and fewer stars.

Purdy also enjoyed the oft-lauded offensive mastermind, Kyle Shanahan. Meanwhile, Jones had one season with Josh McDaniels. As soon as McDaniels went elsewhere, Jones' breakout ended.

Putting Jones with Shanahan could be setting up for a Geno Smith or Sam Darnold-like resurgence, one could argue. It will likely take something unforeseen happening with Purdy to give Jones the shot he might want to prove himself again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

49ers Fans! Check out the latest San Francisco 49ers Schedule and dive into the 49ers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.