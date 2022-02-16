"Want anybody that can help us win" - Mac Jones has a candid admission regarding Patriots' WR woes

Mac Jones and the Patriots joined the Cincinnati Bengals as one of the two top AFC breakout teams of the year in 2021. That said, the Patriots will always be a team with Super Bowl aspirations under head coach Bill Belichick. As such, the team needs to continue to build and add pieces this offseason.

According to NBC Sports Boston, the quarterback essentially said as much on February 11th. He also called on the front office to make the necessary adjustments while praising what his current teammates did over the course of 2021.

“I think we made a lot of progress this year with the guys we had and I trust all those guys,” Jones said. “Just being young, they all had my back in the receiver, tight end and running back room."

"We have a lot of room to grow in my opinion. I’ll leave that up to the front office and all that… I’m happy with the guys we have. We want to have anybody that can help us win,” Jones added. “The guys in our room did that really well this year and we’re going to do it even better.”

Considering his head coach is also the general manager and a leading member of the front office, Jones effectively set expectations for Belichick to search for some better players. Of course, he stopped just short of saying that the head coach himself needed to proactively find him some better players.

Essentially, he subtly indicated that he wanted some juice in the softest possible push. He didn't make demands or even ask outright. However, in speaking on the issue and making his opinion known, he tacitly asked for something just a bit better.

Why the future looks bright for the Patriots under Mac Jones

Mac Jones is coming off the best rookie campaign of any quarterback prospect from the 2021 NFL Draft class. For a moment in December, it seemed that the Patriots of yore had returned as the team had clawed their way into the No. 1 seed. However, as soon as they hit their zenith, they had their fall.

They quickly slipped out of the top seed and hit a wall against the Buffalo Bills, losing in truly epic fashion. Heading into 2022, an otherwise impressive rookie campaign will be disproportionately graded based on the playoff loss.

However, after a long offseason, the NFL will have to deal with an angry Patriots team that still earned the top seed at one point, despite Mac Jones' early growing pains leading to a 1-3 start. Put simply, the Patriots could be one of the teams to watch in the AFC in 2022.

