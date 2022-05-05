Patriots' Mac Jones gets trolled over fumble in hilarious new Family Guy skit

Mac Jones is certainly not the only athlete to be panned by Family Guy over its 20 seasons on the air, but he is the most recent. Similar to an athlete's name being dropped in a rap verse, it's a sure sign that you've "made it."

The bit involves Peter watching a Patriots game while Lois tries to talk to him about something he clearly has no interest in. The star fumbles on the play, only to recover it and ultimately scrambles in for a touchdown. It's not all glory for the New England quarterback though, as Peter goes on to exclaim, "Man, it just really sucks when you're playing from behind."

Jones joins Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and coach Bill Belichick on the list of other Patriots who have been mentioned or featured on the show.

Mac Jones has the potential to be elite

It's obviously very early in the career of the New England Patriots signal-caller, but he has shown in one season that he can lead a team and make plays at the NFL level.

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who came to the team in March in a trade for Chase Winovich, spoke to the media recently about his time with the quarterback while they were both at the University of Alabama.

"I was telling everybody back home, 'Mac Jones is going to be special."

THe quarterback does seem to have a little something special about him. Though last season ultimately ended in a crushing 17-47 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills, he was the best rookie quarterback in the class. At least for now.

In his rookie year, he threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The Patriots finished 10-7 in second place in the AFC East. He also made to the Pro Bowl for his performances.

New England Patriots vs Washington Football Team

This season will be one to watch as Jones will either show signs of improvement or fall victim to the dreaded sophomore slump. The Patriots will be looking to build on last year's performance. They aim not only to reclaim the division title after a two-year hiatus, but to push deeper into the playoffs.

For the young quarterback, a Pro Bowl and a playoff appearance were not bad places to start. Now he can add "background material for a Family Guy sketch" to his growing list of accomplishments.

Edited by John Maxwell