"Did a deal with the devil" - Mike Florio shocked by Tom Brady's longevity

Tom Brady is about to enter his twenty-third season in the NFL. He has seven rings and holds a virtually endless number of passing records, including most passing yards, most passing touchdowns, most completions, and many more.

Hall of Famer George Blanda is the only non-full-time kicker to have played more games than Brady, and he retired at age 48. Brady will be 45 when the next season begins, and he has shown zero signs of slowing down for someone who is nearly half a century old. Last season, he led the NFL in passing yards, completions, and touchdowns. What Brady is doing is virtually unheard of, and Mike Florio offered some speculation on how he's managed to do this.

"Everything this guy's done. Since Super Bowl 53 falls into the category of ludicrous...And as I've said before, if this guy did a deal with the devil and I, I kind of came to that conclusion...he did one hell of a deal." - Mike Florio

And he's not the only one who has decided that is the only possible justification for Brady's continued run of success.

Tom Brady's resume may never be topped

Playing at such a high level for 22 years has allowed Brady to accumulate numbers like the NFL has never seen. At this point in his career, it is easier to discuss the records he does not hold, rather than the ones he does.

When he retired early in the off-season, people began to total up his accomplishments and measure how significant his career has been on the record books.

With him set to return to Tampa Bay for another season, he will only continue to put these records further out of reach. The only conceivable record of importance that may be out of his grasp for his career is the regular-season MVP award. With three to his name, he currently trails Aaron Rodgers with four and Peyton Manning, the all-time leader, with five.

He had to let the Sherriff keep one record for himself, right? That being said, Brady is still playing, and we have all learned, by now, to never count him out.

