The New England Patriots are in quarterback purgatory as Mac Jones has again been benched for Bailey Zappe. The Patriots have the 31st-ranked offense in football (averaging just 14.1 points a game) and have a 2-8 record as they are stuck with two quarterbacks who can't get it done.

The offense has only scored 20+ points twice this season and hasn't looked good at all. Jones has come under the most fire for his play, as poor interceptions and costly fumbles have littered his season so far.

And against the New York Giants, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had enough of Jones' poor play that saw him have two interceptions and a fumble.

Fans call out Patriots organization after Mac Jones' benching

It has been game after game of poor play from the young quarterback Jones, and while some think he hasn't been given a proper chance due to his coaching, it is still a results business.

With his benching, one fan called the Patriots franchise a circus.

"This is a circus something needs to be done in New England."

Other fans gave their thoughts on Jones again being benched in favor of Zappe.

Most fans are happy to see the back of Mac Jones, and it remains to be seen whether this will be a permanent move or not, but its clear that Jones' time in New England is running out.

Should Bailey Zappe replace Mac Jones for the season?

It is clear that Jones is on borrowed time and with Zappe coming in, what does New England have to lose? On his first drive against the Giants to open the third quarter, Zappe led a 13-play, 60-yard touchdown drive as the Patriots finally got something going on offense.

The Patriots need to find out what they really have in Zappe, and in two games he has started, he's 2-0, and in total, he has 885 career passing yards, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

There isn't really a choice for the Patriots, as its clear Jones isn't giving the offense what it needs, and with a handful of games to go this season, giving Zappe an extended run in the team is at least worth a shot.

The Patriots sit at 2-8 on the season and have nothing to lose by making Zappe the starting quarterback.