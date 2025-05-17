  • home icon
Mac Jones' GF, Sophia Scott, shares latest look into close friend's 'bachelorette weekend' in Utah

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 17, 2025 10:40 GMT
Mac Jones
Mac Jones' GF Sophia Scott (Image Source: Instagram/@sophiescott9)

Mac Jones' girlfriend, Sophia Scott, spent time enjoying a bachelorette party ahead of the weekend. On Friday, she shared several pictures on Instagram, providing a glimpse of the ceremony in a beautiful location.

Sophia Scott attended her friend Josie Meeks’ bachelorette in Park City, Utah. In one of her Instagram stories, Scott shared a picture of the decoration for the party with a caption that read:

"@josiemeeks's bachelorette weekend loading...."
Mac Jones' GF Sophia Scott shares latest look into close friend's 'bachelorette weekend' in Utah/@sophiescott9

In another Instagram story, Sophie shared a snap of the beautiful mountains and the greenery. She shared a snap from the sitting area, where she seemingly enjoyed her meal in the picturesque location.

Mac Jones' GF Sophia Scott shares latest look into close friend's 'bachelorette weekend' in Utah/@sophiescott9

Scott also shared a picture of the bride in another Instagram story with a caption:

"Here comes the bride."
Still from Mac Jones' GF Sophia Scott's Instagram story/@sophiescott9

Mac Jones' girlfriend is an avid traveler and is also known for sharing about her outings on Instagram, where she boasts around 76.4K followers.

Last October, she was in London and posted a few pictures of her outing. She shared three snaps, posing in front of Big Ben on the banks of the River Thames, describing her experience:

"Exploring"
Sophia Scott posed in a stylish check-printed jacket with a matching short skirt and a white top. She wore a matching hairband, a black sling bag and goggles.

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophia, impresses in a cowgirl cap

Still from Mac Jones' GF Sophia Scott's Instagram story/@sophiescott9

On Friday, in another Instagram story, Mac Jones' girlfriend shared a mirror selfie in her stylish outfit. She wore a light blue-colored jeans jacket over a white T-shirt and matching pants. However, what stood out was her black cowgirl cap.

Mac Jones and Sophia have been together since their time in college. The duo attended the University of Alabama. They have been dating since since 2019, and she's Jones’ biggest support and his ardent fan.

Scott often attends his NFL games and also joined her boyfriend at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in 2023.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

