WATCH: Mac Jones’ girlfriend Sophie Scott captures scary dinner disaster on IG video

All seems to be going well for Mac Jones in his rookie season. He has won the division and has the Patriots in the playoffs with a week to go in the regular season. However, his partner had a scary moment as she was preparing dinner.

Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott, who has been with the quarterback since 2019, posted a video via her Instagram that detailed a fiery end to the pair's dinner.

In the video, Scott can be seen with a tray that is on fire. She can be heard saying "Mac" before opening up the sliding door and throwing the flaming food outside. Scott captioned the video:

“When Furbo catches you lighting dinner on fire."

She would then go on to post:

"P.S It’s okay to laugh (everything’s ok) I shared because I’m dying laughing about what the Furbo catches.”

Scott later posted that she had a back-up plan for the pair's dinner, which turned out to be PF Chang, an Asian and Chinese food restaurant.

Mac Jones and New England Patriots set for the playoffs

Scott, who has been dating the Patriots quarterback since 2019, is a regular attendee of the rookie quarterback's games. She was in attendance for the Patriots demolition of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as Jones tossed three touchdowns from his 22 completions.

As it stands, the Patriots and Jones are the No. 5 seed in the AFC and will be slated to play divisional rivals the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park in the first round of the playoffs. The teams are currently 1-1 on the season, with the Patriots winning the first meeting with Jones only throwing three passes. Josh Allen and the Bills won their next meeting 33-21.

Just how far the Patriots can go in the post-season remains to be seen, but their rookie quarterback has had a superb rookie year. 3,540 passing yards and 21 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, has a 54.2 QBR and has led New England to a 10-6 record with a game to play.

