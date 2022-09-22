Mac Jones' girlfriend Sophie Scott celebrates 'best weekend' after Patriots win over Steelers

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots secured a 17-14 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The win was preceded by a loss against the Miami Dolphins, worrying fans about their 2022-23 NFL season. As a result, this recent win was greatly celebrated by fans and supporters.

Jones' girlfriend, Sophie Scott, was there to support him, ecstatic after the Patriots won. In fact, Sophie seems to have had the most fun following their triumph. She posted on her own Instagram account, while also commenting on posts and videos of others celebrating the win.

"A winning weekend," Sophie wrote on her IG.

Sophie even referred to it as the 'best weekend'. This was a response to Patriots outside linebackers coach Stephen Belichick's wife Jen's IG post. A video posted by Jen observed their 24 hours in Pittsburgh, including their dinner and the game at Acrisure Stadium. She shared multiple photos from the venue, posing with friends and Mac Jones.

The win was a crucial one for the Patriots and Jones, who threw for 252 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

It is safe to say that the Week 2 win has given everyone some hope and confidence. With the season heating up, one would expect more from the team and Jones.

When did Mac Jones and Sophie Scott get together?

While they have been dating for a few years, the exact year is unknown. The couple has always supported each other on social media, with Sophie even sharing a message during the NFL Draft.

Scott studied at the University of Alabama, which is where Jones met her. She even played soccer in high school, but had her career stumped after two ACL injuries. She ended up graduating with a Kinesiology and Exercise Science degree.

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

Sophie also works as a physical therapy and occupational therapy aide at the University Orthopedic Clinic & Spine Center in Tuscaloosa.

Earlier, Sophie and Mac Jones made headlines when she shared a kitchen disaster with fans. Not only was the food ruined, it also caught fire. Of course, Sophie assured viewers that everyone was fine.

As the 2022-23 season continues, we can only expect more interactions from both Jones and Sophie.

The Patriots are set to go toe-to-toe with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 of the regular season. The Ravens are coming off a devastating loss against the Dolphins and will be looking to rebound.

