Mac Jones injury: John Lynch gives update on 49ers QB playing Week 6 game vs. Bucs amid oblique issue

Mac Jones has been the designated starter for the San Francisco 49ers after franchise quarterback Brock Purdy got injured last month. However, Jones has been dealing with a knee injury himself.Earlier this week, reports emerged of an oblique issue with Jones, raising questions over his starting role for the Week 6 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.San Francisco general manager John Lynch dismissed the concerns over Jones' availability on Wednesday, hinting at the 27-year-old's fourth start of the season in Purdy's absence. Lynch said on KNBR:“No, I think we feel pretty good about where he’s going to be.&quot;Brock Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury since Week 1 and aggravated his injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy missed practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to feature in the game against the Buccaneers, missing his fourth game of the season.