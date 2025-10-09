  • home icon
  Mac Jones injury: John Lynch gives update on 49ers QB playing Week 6 game vs. Bucs amid oblique issue

Mac Jones injury: John Lynch gives update on 49ers QB playing Week 6 game vs. Bucs amid oblique issue

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 09, 2025 16:23 GMT
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams - Source: Imagn
Mac Jones injury: John Lynch gives update on 49ers QB playing Week 6 game vs. Bucs amid oblique issue - Source: Imagn

Mac Jones has been the designated starter for the San Francisco 49ers after franchise quarterback Brock Purdy got injured last month. However, Jones has been dealing with a knee injury himself.

Earlier this week, reports emerged of an oblique issue with Jones, raising questions over his starting role for the Week 6 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch dismissed the concerns over Jones' availability on Wednesday, hinting at the 27-year-old's fourth start of the season in Purdy's absence. Lynch said on KNBR:

“No, I think we feel pretty good about where he’s going to be."
Brock Purdy has been dealing with a toe injury since Week 1 and aggravated his injury in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Purdy missed practice on Wednesday and is unlikely to feature in the game against the Buccaneers, missing his fourth game of the season.

