Mac Jones not just best rookie QB, but one of the best in the NFL

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones proved that the New England Patriots made the right decision by drafting him in the first round of the NFL Draft back in April. Jones seems to be the right fit for the Patriots' offense and, even as a rookie, has overcome adversity on the field to get New England back to their winning ways.

While Mac Jones is ahead of the pack among rookie quarterbacks, his numbers also prove that he is one of the best quarterbacks overall so far this season. According to NBC Sunday Night Football analyst and commentator Cris Collinsworth, Jones throws a "catchable" ball 85% of the time, the best percentage in the entire NFL.

Patriots QB Mac Jones continues to have a standout rookie season

As many watched and waited to see in what order the top quarterbacks would be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, several teams were said to be interested in Alabama's Mac Jones. Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance were drafted as the first, second and third overall picks. The Chicago Bears then drafted Justin Fields with the 11th pick and that left Mac Jones as the lone quarterback remaining who was expected to be drafted in the first round.

Of the five quarterbacks drafted in the first round, Jones is having by far the best season. Jones has completed 268 passes out of 381 and thrown for 2,850 yards and 16 touchdowns, which could end up being one of the best rookie seasons ever in the NFL. Mac Jones is the clear favorite for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert won the honor last season. Herbert threw 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns in 15 games last season. Jones, with the offensive weapons he has, could be on his way to breaking that.

Mac Jones and the Patriots are currently on a six-game winning streak after starting the season 2-4. The 8-4 record, which has them leading the AFC East, officially gives the Patriots more wins than they had last season (they finished with a 7-9 record and missed the playoffs). New England had been looking for a quarterback that could bring the team the success they were accustomed to with quarterback Tom Brady.

Now, one year after Tom Brady departed from New England, it seems that Bill Belichick has found his new star quarterback

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar