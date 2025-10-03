"Mac Jones just made Brock Purdy Mr. Irrelevant again": 49ers insider takes shots at $265,000,000 QB after win vs. Rams on TNF

Mac Jones led the San Francisco 49ers to a 23-26 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. He was named the QB1 after Brock Purdy, who had signed a five-year $265 million extension this offseason, reaggravated his toe injury during last week's loss to the Jaguars.After securing the victory, 49ers insider Grant Cohn roasted Purdy following Thursday night's win over the Rams. He said that Mac Jones' performance has made Purdy look like &quot;Mr. Irrelevant&quot; again. Purdy was known by this nickname after being the last player drafted in the 2022 NFL draft.&quot;Mac Jones just made Brock Purdy Mr. Irrelevant again,&quot; Cohn tweeted.Grant Cohn @grantcohnLINKMac Jones just made Brock Purdy Mr. Irrelevant again.Cohn also shared a video expressing his excitement about how the 49ers emerged victorious against the Rams. He also heaped praise on Mac Jones while comparing him with Brock Purdy.&quot;This guy (Mac Jones) been through hell, and he just proved that he is not only a good starting quarterback, but the 49ers starting quarterback. No offense to Brock (Purdy), but Mac Jones is just better. Heh has a better arm. He throws more anticipation, he's tougher, he's smarter, he has a quicker release. He's just better.&quot;He played like a freaking legend, like a freaking warrior. He went down, came back in, hurt his knee, didn't leave, found a way to win, didn't turn the ball over. I mean, you gotta love it. And now, all of a sudden, after getting paid $265 million Brock Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant once again, and the universe is funny like that.&quot;Jones ended the night completing 33 of 49 passes attempted. He also recorded 342 yards and two touchdowns passing to seal victory for the 49ers.Mike McCarthy shares his thoughts on Mac Jones potentially outperforming Brock Purdy and taking over QB1 jobOn Thursday's episode of 'The Pat McAfee Show' Mike McCarthy came forward to talk about Jones ahead of their game against the Rams.The ex-Cowboys coach also discussed whether the 49ers could expect some drama in the quarterback room between Purdy and the rising backup.&quot;The quarterback room, I'm sure is very close,&quot; McCarthy said. &quot;I've never been in one that isn't. I don't that drama is something that's really dealt with in the room. And if it is, then you probably got to look at the things that have led up to that point in time. It's part of the game.&quot;&quot;The fact that they'll be able to stay right in rhythm with how they want to play conceptually, how they want to play against the Rams, which as we know, the Rams defense is a big challenge. Personally, I wouldn't be thinking about that (drama) at all. And I'm sure Brock is helping Mac get ready for the game.&quot;The 49ers next take on the Bucs on Oct. 12 at Raymond James Stadium. Will they continue with Jones as the QB1, or will Brock Purdy make a comeback next week?