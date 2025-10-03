  • home icon
  "Ultimate check down merchant": NFL fans ignite Brock Purdy vs. Mac Jones debate after 49ers QB's scintillating performance in win vs. Rams

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 03, 2025
Mac Jones performed brilliantly in Brock purdy's stead on Thursday - via Getty/CMS

The San Francisco 49ers entered Thursday's game at the Los Angeles Rams without many key pieces, including franchise quarterback Brock Purdy. Yet they came away with a 26-23 overtime win.

Backup Mac Jones battled through pain in his legs from repeated tackles to complete 33 of 49 attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions in arguably his best performance since debuting with the New England Patriots in 2021:

That sowed the seeds of a debate over whether to start Jones over Purdy:

"Purdy was always a Shanahan system merchant," one insisted.
"Brock Purdy is never beating the system QB allegations," another prophesied.
"Mac Jones is proof that Brock Purdy is overpaid and it’s more about Shanahan," another concluded.

Jones' primary target was, unsurprisingly, his fellow ex-Patriot Kendrick Bourne, who caught 10 passes for 142 yards. His touchdowns came courtesy of star running back Christian McCaffrey and backup tight end Jake Tonges, who combined for 123 yards on 15 grabs.

The Rams, meanwhile, were led by Matthew Stafford, who completed 30 of 47 attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Kyren Williams caught two of them but also committed a costly red-zone fumble in the fourth quarter.

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor's degree in English and Master's degree in Journalism.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
