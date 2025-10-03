"Ultimate check down merchant": NFL fans ignite Brock Purdy vs. Mac Jones debate after 49ers QB's scintillating performance in win vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers entered Thursday's game at the Los Angeles Rams without many key pieces, including franchise quarterback Brock Purdy. Yet they came away with a 26-23 overtime win.
Backup Mac Jones battled through pain in his legs from repeated tackles to complete 33 of 49 attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns against no interceptions in arguably his best performance since debuting with the New England Patriots in 2021:
That sowed the seeds of a debate over whether to start Jones over Purdy:
"Purdy was always a Shanahan system merchant," one insisted.
"Brock Purdy is never beating the system QB allegations," another prophesied.
"Mac Jones is proof that Brock Purdy is overpaid and it’s more about Shanahan," another concluded.
Jones' primary target was, unsurprisingly, his fellow ex-Patriot Kendrick Bourne, who caught 10 passes for 142 yards. His touchdowns came courtesy of star running back Christian McCaffrey and backup tight end Jake Tonges, who combined for 123 yards on 15 grabs.
The Rams, meanwhile, were led by Matthew Stafford, who completed 30 of 47 attempts for 389 yards and three touchdowns. Kyren Williams caught two of them but also committed a costly red-zone fumble in the fourth quarter.
