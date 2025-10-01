  • home icon
Mac Jones makes his feelings known on facing the Rams after replacing Brock Purdy for TNF showdown

By Farouk Yusuf
Modified Oct 01, 2025 22:46 GMT
Jacksonville Jaguars v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Mac Jones is expected to start for the San Francisco 49ers when they square off against the LA Rams on Thursday night. The quarterback gets his third start of the season after Brock Purdy, who played against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, is ruled out for toe soreness.

In his appearance in the 49ers press conference on Monday, Jones offered his view about facing the Rams defense at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. The Alabama alum, who led the 49ers to a win in both games he started, expects a tough challenge from Chris Sula’s defense.

“I think just the way they play, their mindset,” Jones said. “There are always 11 guys on the screen. And they have a great defensive line. They played a lot of different schemes. They do a lot of stuff, but do it well. So it's going to be a challenge. And I've been impressed with them. So I can't wait to go against them.”
Mac Jones also described how he rates the Rams’ defense ahead of the Week 5 encounter. The quarterback believes Chris Sula has built the best defense in the NFL, but welcomes the challenge as the 49ers look to return to winning ways.

“They're really good,” Jones said. “They're, in my opinion, the No. 1 defense in the NFL, after watching them. I know statistically, they're pretty high, but I've really been impressed with them, so it's going to be a huge challenge, and yeah, they do a lot of good stuff.”
Mac Jones explains how he’s approaching the Thursday game

Without a doubt, Thursday night football comes really quickly for NFL teams. There's limited time to prepare for the match, having just played on Sunday. Mac Jones described how he is approaching the game to media members on Monday.

“I've had a few of these Thursday night deals before, and it happens fast, so that's all I know,” Jones said. “Really, you've just got to stick to your rules, and it's a quick week. You kind of just go out there, and like fall camp, you know, you just play the game.
“Each day is a new practice during fall camp, so that's kind of how we view it. It's very quick, and the turnaround is quick, so that's how I'm approaching it.”

The 49ers are coming off a loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and will be looking to seal a win against the Rams on Thursday despite being a 5-point underdog. They will be counting on Mac Jones and other offensive firepower to stage an upset in Los Angeles.

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

