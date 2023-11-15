New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been struggling this season, and even he knows that.

After a sensational rookie season where he went 10-7 as the starting quarterback, leading the Patriots to the playoffs, he's struggled and has regressed the following two seasons.

Through 10 games into the 2023 season, Jones and the Patriots have a 2-8 record, which is the worst in the AFC. Jones was even benched late in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, after continuing his struggles.

In the middle of all the turmoil, Mac Jones was asked by "Jones & Mego" host, Meghan Ottolini what kind of support he feels from the ownership despite their struggles and being benched. Jones gave nothing but a positive response, saying he has a great relationship with the Patriots:

“I have a great relationship with Mr. Kraft I have a lot of respect for them and what they’ve built here with the Patriots, and I want nothing more than to try to get this thing back on the right track for them and for the Patriots, the fans, and everybody. I have lot of respect for them and what they've built and I need to do a better job of being the quarterback of the team.”

Is Mac Jones in jeopardy of losing his job as the Patriots' quarterback?

It seems as if nobody's job is safe anymore in New England, just ask Jack Jones, who was recently released by the team.

After the New England Patriots' 16-12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany this past Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick said that he would take a look at the entire roster as they look to get better going forward.

Belichick said:

“We just got back from Germany. We’ll work through everything. We’ll look at everything, all the way across the board. Not specifically one position, but just look at everything and do the best we can here going forward.”

Belichick was then asked again this week by the media if Jones will start this week to which Belichick gave a vague response:

"Again, we'll see. Deal with next week, next week."

Jones was benched for backup quarterback Bailey Zappe in the final minutes of Sunday's loss to the Colts.

It's unknown who will start when the Pats return from the bye, but it seems as if Mac Jones' days as the franchise quarterback could be numbered.