Mac Jones reveals Kyle Shanahan was "pissed" at odds makers before 49ers-Rams TNF over San Francisco being underdogs

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was not happy with oddsmakers ahead of his team's Thursday Night Football clash with the Los Angeles Rams yesterday.Quarterback Mac Jones took to the podium following San Francisco's 26-23 win over Los Angeles and revealed Shanahan's fiery reaction to seeing the 49ers' betting odds move down as the game approached.&quot;Kyle came up to me and he was pissed about it. Haha Haha. He's like I can't believe they moved us even more. And I'm like I don't know what that means but let's go kill em'&quot;Jones filled in amicably for the injured Brock Purdy as starting quarterback. He completed 33 of 49 pass attempts for 342 yards and two passing touchdowns. The Alabama product is filling in for Purdy, who has been dealing with a shoulder and toe injury.Purdy suffered the injuries during the 49ers' Week One game against the Seattle Seahawks. He missed weeks two and three against the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals, respectively, which Jones was able to fill in for and lead San Francisco to victories.In Week Three against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Purdy did manage to return to action, but struggled, throwing two interceptions in what was ultimately a loss. As for Jones, he has looked impressive thus far during his opportunities as a starter.The 49ers are undefeated at 3-0 with Jones under center and currently hold an overall record of 4-1, sitting in first place in the NFC West as of this writing.How long will Brock Purdy be sidelined?NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers - Source: ImagnThere's no clear indication of when Purdy will be returning to action; however, with Jones performing as well as he has, there's likely no desire from the organization to rush it.Shanahan made it clear when speaking to the media recently that the decision to bring Purdy back into the lineup won't be made until they're confident he's 100 percent ready to go.&quot;It'll come down to do we feel he can play to 100% of his ability and do we feel like he can protect himself with it,&quot; Shanahan explained.The San Francisco 49ers will next meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week Six of the 2025 NFL season. It will be interesting to see if Purdy is healthy enough to give things another go at suiting up and playing what would be his third game of the year.