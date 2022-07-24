"Mac Jones is a right-handed Tua" - Colin Cowherd viciously kills Patriots' buzz around second-year QB

The AFC East is one of the youngest divisions in football at quarterback with Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, Zach Wilson, and Josh Allen. At this point, many assume Zach Wilson is in the last place in the division, but one NFL analyst says "not so fast."

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, show host Colin Cowherd slammed Mac Jones, ranking him behind two of the quarterbacks and potentially, dead last. He explained his reasoning behind his assessment. Here's how he put it:

"I believe he is the third or fourth most talented quarterback in his division. I think Zack Wilson's more talented and I think I've said this before, Mac Jones is a right handed Tua."

He went on, comparing the two quarterbacks. He praised them for being good on the podium but not when under center.

"I think they're very similar. Smaller than I like [in terms of] arms. Not off script. Smart, good at the podium, says the right things, nice leadership qualities. But if the play breaks down, the play is over."

Mac Jones' career

New Patriots quarterback holds his jersey at the 2021 NFL Draft

At the beginning of the 2021 calendar year, Mac Jones was playing in a national championship game. Today, he's embarking on his second season in the NFL. Put simply, many agree that the quarterback's young career has been a whirlwind of ups and downs.

He started 2021 by winning the National Championship for Alabama. However, he missed the Senior Bowl due to injury, which many speculate hurt his draft stock.

He was the last drafted quarterback in the first round of his draft class, landing with the Patriots. He won the job from Cam Newton at the end of training camp and started Week 1.

The team started 1-3 but quickly found their groove soon after. Over the next nine games, the team went 8-1 with the only loss coming in overtime, according to Pro Football Reference.

At one point, the team had the number one seed locked down. As soon as they hit their zenith, however, they hit a wall, going 1-3 in their final four games.

Their season ended at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs, losing 47-17. With the loss still fresh in the minds of the team, the quarterback and the coach, many are wondering whether the team can build on what they did in 2021.

