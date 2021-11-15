Mac Jones sets Patriots record that not even Tom Brady could achieve 

Mac Jones did not look like a rookie quarterback Sunday as his New England Patriots embarrassed the Cleveland Browns. He finished 19/23 for 198 yards and three touchdowns. If needed, he probably could have thrown a few more.

What he is doing in his first year is special, and Jones set a franchise mark Sunday that was never achieved even by the great Tom Brady.

Jones is the first NE rookie with 3+ pass TD in a game since Drew Bledsoe (4 TD) in Week 18, 1993 vs MIA



Jones would be the first rookie in franchise history with 3+ pass TD & 0 INT in a single game



Jones is the first Patriots rookie with three or more passing touchdowns in a game since Drew Bledsoe, and is now the first to get touchdowns without any interceptions. Making any history that Brady was never able to achieve in New England is impressive, and Jones is just getting started.

Remember, Jones is only 10 games into his rookie season.

Jones picked apart the Cleveland defense with ease on Sunday. His first three drives ended in touchdowns, and that included a 99-yard drive to make the Browns defense look like one of the worst units in the NFL. That was the complexion of the game all afternoon.

Daryl Ruiter @RuiterWrongFAN #Patriots QB Mac Jones is outplaying #Browns QB Baker Mayfield by a mile. Baker looks like the rookie, and Jones the seasoned veteran. #Patriots QB Mac Jones is outplaying #Browns QB Baker Mayfield by a mile. Baker looks like the rookie, and Jones the seasoned veteran.

The Patriots are now 6-4 after a 1-3 start to the season. Winning the AFC East remains a real possibility, and a blowout win over the Browns is a true signature victory. A Thursday night showdown against Atlanta awaits as Jones faces the test of having a short week.

So why did Brady never achieve these heights with the Patriots as a rookie? That is because he barely played during his first season in the NFL. Brady was drafted in 2000 and sat on the sidelines behind Bledsoe all year.

It wasn't until 2001 that Brady replaced an injured Bledsoe to begin his legendary run as one of the greatest NFL players of all time. So while he owns most franchise records, the rookie marks are all up for grabs.

Jones, who is playing well once again, will have fans starting to compare him to Brady more and more. That is a lofty comparison to make, but it will undoubtedly happen. The first step toward that discussion having any merit is Jones leading the team to the postseason. If he can do that, he will achieve another feat that Brady does not have to his name.

