"Mad cause he lost trying to use it" - NFL fans troll Sean McDermott as Bills HC pushes for tush-push play ban

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott is one of the supporters in favor of banning the 'tush push' play in the NFL next season. NFL owners meetings are underway in Palm Springs, Florida, this week, with many potential rule changes set to be discussed.

Ad

One such discussion is potentially banning the tush push, the play that the Philadelphia Eagles have made so famous in recent seasons. However, a proposed rule change by the Green Bay Packers would make it unlawful to push a ball carrier from behind for momentum, thereby banning the play.

Speaking to the media, McDermott explained that he's in support of banning the play for the safety of the players. The head coach believes that the "added force" and "posture" of the players concern him.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is so pathetic lol “we can’t do it ourselves so please ban it”" a fan said.

"Mad cause he lost trying to use it😭😭" one fan commented.

"This Bills couldn’t execute the play and Allen got stuffed multiple times so now he wants it banned, so soft," another fan said.

"Bro is too worried about a 1 yard play that’s why he will never beat the Chiefs in the playoffs," a fan wrote.

Ad

"Because his team can’t execute it," another fan wrote.

The Bills have tried their own version of the tush push in the past, but haven't had the same success as the Eagles. During the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo went 0-4 on the play conversion attempt.

How will a potential tush push ban impact the Philadelphia Eagles in 2025?

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

While the tush push is a signature play that the Eagles love to run, it wasn't a main factor in their success in 2024. The Eagles have one of the most dominant offensive lines in football, paving the way for star running back Saquon Barkley, who put up an MVP-caliber season rushing the football with over 2,000 yards rushing last season.

Ad

Quarterback Jalen Hurts, who comes off of an MVP performance in the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory, also still leads the charge with receiving stars AJ Brown and Devonta Smith to throw to on the outside.

While a loss of the tush push would be a loss for the Eagles situationally, Philadelphia still has one of the most talented rosters in football, and will likely be a force to be reckoned with for quite some time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.