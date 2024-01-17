The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones had another disappointing season this year.

After winning the NFC East with an 11-6 record and earning the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys lost to the Green Bay Packers 48-32. They exited in the first round.

This was another season where the Cowboys were viewed and believed to be Super Bowl contenders. Instead, they proved to be pretenders.

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo criticized Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on ESPN First Take.

Russo thinks Jones is the problem for the Cowboys' struggles and has called for Jones to fire himself:

"I think the issue with Dallas is the owner more than just a coach. I mean, Jerry Jones sucks all the oxygen out of the room. He should go away. He should not be involved. He should hire a GM because he's never going to win."

"But I also say this to be fair. Uh, Stevie and Swagger, you would agree if I asked you to rank the top ten coaches in the league, McCarthy would not be one of the top ten. He's not better than Tolmin. He's not better than Harbaugh. He's not better than Andy Reid, he's not better than Belichick."

"He's not better than LaFleur."

Will there be changes made with the Dallas Cowboys this off-season?

Mike McCarthy during NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys should have a busy off-season. Going 11-6 and exiting in the first round of the playoffs at home is not ideal for the Cowboys' organization.

The Cowboys, or America's Team, is the most popular team in the country. Part of their popularity is their success in the 80s and 90s with Jerry Jones as their owner. The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls, two in the 70's and three more in the 90's, with Jones as the owner.

Since 2000, the Cowboys have yet to make it back to the big game. There have been many years where they had Super Bowl hopes crushed due to underperforming.

Some think head coach Mike McCarthy could be on the hot seat after the Cowboys flopped in the playoffs. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn was to land a head coaching job this off-season for his work as the team's defensive coordinator in the regular season. He may not get that opportunity now.

Dallas is also rumored to extend quarterback Dak Prescott's contract, but that may get altered or delayed.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo, ESPN, First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.