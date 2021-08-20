Madden 22 soundtrack: Full list of songs and featured artists 

Madden 22 will be officially released tomorrow. Ahead of its rollout, EA has unveiled the game's soundtrack.

.@EAMaddenNFL has released the artwork for the first #Madden22 official soundtrack dropping tonight. Name the artists you see down below! pic.twitter.com/Ch8avygdwo — interscope (@Interscope) August 12, 2021

The Madden 22 soundtrack has plenty of fabulous songs from various genres featuring some of the best artists. Additionally, there is an extended playlist beyond the soundtrack. Here's the complete list of songs:

Official Madden 22 Soundtrack

Belly & Shenseea: "How I’m Feelin"

Morray: "Mime"

Swae Lee ft. Jack Harlow: "Ball Is Life"

Moneybagg Yo ft. Tripstar: "Blitz"

Tierra Whack: "8"

YSB Tril: "Count Me In"

BRS Kash: "Oh No (Madden Version)"

42 Dugg: "Down Ready Set"

JID: "Ambassel"

Tank and the Bangas: "Back In A Minute"

Sally Sossa: "Number One"

The #Madden22 soundtrack is pretty 🔥🔥🔥 huh?



🎧 Don’t worry, we created a @Spotify playlist so you can listen to your favorite tracks! ⤵️https://t.co/xTlCrzjVxL pic.twitter.com/jpABUrdTGx — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) August 13, 2021

Other songs on the Official Madden 22 Playlist

24kGoldn: "The Top"

Ace Hood: "Popovitch"

AG Club, Sam Truth: "UGUDBRU"

Aluna, Princess Nokia, Jada Kingdom, AlunaGeorge: "Get Paid"

Amine, Young Thug: "Compensating"

Angie Rose: "Angels(Selah)"

BabyJake: "Do I Fit In Your Shoes?"

Blxst, Drakeo the Ruler: "Don't Forget"

BROCKHAMPTON: "COUNT ON ME"

BRS Kash, EA Sports Madden NFL: "Oh No: Madden Version"

Burna Boy: "Kilometre"

Charm La'Donna: "Palm Trees"

CHICKA: "HICKORY DICKORY"

Coi Leray: "No More Parties"

Coi Leray: "Okay Yeah!"

Curly J: "No Drill"

DDG, OG Parker, Tyla Yaweh: "Hakuna Matata"

Deetranada: "HIGH AND lows!"

Denzel Curry: "The Game"

Drake: "What's Next"

Future, Drake: "Life Is Good"

Hit-Boy, Big Sean, Fivio Foreign: "SALUTE"

Ian Kelly: "Soul Of A Man"

IDK: "2 Cents"

J. Cole, Lil Baby: "p r i d e. i s. t h e. d e v i l"

Joyner Lucas, Lil Baby: "Ramen & Lil Baby"

King Green, Hyro The Hero: "World Out, PT II"

Moneybagg Yo: "Time Today"

Mr. Jukes, Barney Artist: "Blowin Steam (Open Up Your Mind)"

Myles Parrish: "Most Wanted"

Omeretta the Great: "Who Harder"

P-Lo: "Going Off"

Protoje, Koffee: "Switch It Up"

Rockie Fresh: "Last Day of School"

Rod Wave, Lil Baby: "Rags2Riches 2"

Russ, Black Thought, Benny The Butcher: "Momentum"

Saba: "Rich Don't Stop"

Swoope: "No Grease"

Tank and The Bangas, Jaime Woods, Orleans Big, Anjelika "Jelly" Joseph: "Self Care"

Tierra Whack: "Peppers and Onions"

Tobe Nwigwe, Big K.R.I.T: "BOZOS"

Ty Dolla $ign: "Status"

Young M.A: "Successful"

