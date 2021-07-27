Madden 22 WR ratings: Davante Adams tops the list but 3 snubs stand out

It's officially Madden 22 season. It's in the air, it's in the media, and it's exhilarating. EA Sports has started releasing positional ratings and the first ones in question are the wide receivers.

Every release for Madden brings some interesting discussions for player ratings, and this year it will be no different with only one receiver rated 99 overall. While a large part of those rankings is subjective, there are some big snubs based on last season's performance.

Here are the top receivers on Madden 22:

Top 10 wide receiver ratings on Madden 22:

#1 Davante Adams - 99

Madden 21 rating: 99

No surprises here, as Adams is definitely the best receiver in the league right now. His route running is supreme, he's fast enough to be a deep threat, and his release is the best in the league.

Adams is the best receiver in the NFL. Both his technique and his athleticism are nearly perfect. He's the only 99-rated wide receiver in Madden 22.

#2 DeAndre Hopkins - 98

Madden 21 rating: 99

Hopkins has consistently been one of the best receivers in the NFL. With a complete route tree and an excellent ability to make contested catches, he's a superstar on the game and on the field.

Honestly, the fact that Hopkins is not a 99 overall is a bit surprising, especially considering he had one of the best years of his career in 2020. Nonetheless, he's still an elite wide receiver.

#3 Tyreek Hill - 98

Madden 21 rating: 98

If you're one of those players who loves throwing deep bombs and call Four Verticals on every drive, you've got to have Tyreek Hillon your team. In a game where 99 is the best possible rating, his speed is 101.

Hill has crafted his game to be more than just a vertical threat the last couple of years, and he's now a complete receiver for the Chiefs. The 99 overall is just a matter of time.

#4 Stefon Diggs - 97

Madden 21 rating: 97

#5 Julio Jones - 95

Madden 21 rating: 95

#6 Michael Thomas - 94

Madden 21 rating: 94

#7 Keenan Allen - 93

Madden 21 rating: 93

#8 Amari Cooper - 92

Madden 21 rating: 92

#9 Mike Evans - 91

Madden 21 rating: 91

#10 Allen Robinson - 90

Madden 21 rating: 90

Three biggest snubs: DK Metcalf, A. J. Brown, Calvin Ridley

Metcalf is already one of the best receivers in the league after two years of dominance, especially with his athleticism and his speed. The same goes for A. J. Brown with two seasons in the league, both with more than 1,000 receiving yards. Ridley showed what he's capable of in 2020 once he became the Atlanta Falcons' number one receiver and his production was on par with the league's elite.

They missed out by a sliver, but there's a whole season of production ahead of them to prove EA Sports wrong.

